Hire freelance creative directors in Austin, TX

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Nathan Walker

    Austin, Texas

    Big Foot Kick karate forest nathan walker lettering logo bigfoot branding
    KOBE! kobe bryant nathan walker hand character sports nba basketball sneakers lakers
    KAT nathan walker hands shoes character sneakers basketball nba
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ben Harman

    Austin, TX

    Covid Icons captain restaurant safety prevention health badge iconography icons covid-19 covid pizza
    Peacockodile feathers teeth collage crocodile peacock illustration children book illustration publishing childrens illustration childrens book
    Chimpanzebra fable illustration design collage kids book author illustration art zebra chimpanzee animals illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Dustin Coffey

    Austin

    Earth Day T-shirt Collab with Jungmaven austin texas illustration graphic design screenprint apparel graphics typography earth hippy earth day jungmaven
    Lotti Dotti Cocktail Bar classic bar cocktail houston texas design brand identity typography logo illustration graphic design branding
    TX Bug branding graphic design austin texas logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mike Casebolt

    Austin

    Wear Your Mask ❤️ data tech editorial mask covid
    🔲 Moodboard Kit resource moodboard freebie design kit figma
    Nessie Mascot data tech dinosaur team mascot
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chris Rogge

    Austin, TX

    Rogge Family Crest dribbbleweeklywarmup crest monoline family crest dog crown monogram flags illustration
    Rogge Family Crest - Responsive crest heraldry family crest dog crown flags monoline illustration
    Rogge Family Crest illustration flags monogram crown dog family crest monoline crest
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Eli Schiff

    Austin, Texas

    Substack logo redesign substack
    Substack redesign substack
    Urbit Live planet product page
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chris Meeks

    Austin, Texas

    Product designers – Publish your case studies! designers product live product design
    ProductDesigners – Case Studies live product case study product design
    Product Designers: Homepage product design marketing
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bryan Butler

    Austin, TX

    All The Trees Of The Field Will Clap Their Hands badge seal leaves nature season branch tree liturgy christian church branding church alaska typography brand logo
    Paravel Twenty-Nine-Tee 2019 stars type lockup tri-force illustration shirt design tshirt austin floral star horseshoe paravel shirt texas badge typography lettering
    Get Canned! script lettering killed work shot down swash type beer label beer can script beer brand lettering logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

    Austin, Texas

    Batman Trilogy dc superhero batman trilogy batman movie poster poster illustration
    Camera One poster design poster theater room poster movie poster movies film camera vector design illustration
    Georgia on My Mind Deck city skateboard markers painted hand painted illustrated deck deck blackletter lettering typography illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Taygun

    Austin, TX

    Skygrid - Navigation Components modular weater components wind radar route map drone flight dashboard tablet ipad product ui
    Skygrid - Mark / Letter & Visual Exploration skygrid austin texas austin appicon icon app aerospace aero fleet route planet drone mark logotype logo
    Outdoorsy - New Landing Page Concept owner rental tent trailer caravan campervan camper camp outdoorsy outdoor design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Clint Kadera

    Austin, Texas

    Xtrades – Alert Page blue graph stock market stocks product design ux ui dashboard
    Coder – Careers webpagedesign software careers landing page home page branding typography ui design computer engineering developer
    Coder – Home developer engineering computer design ui ux typography branding home page landing page emoji
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

