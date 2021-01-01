Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Al Jīzah

Viewing 11 out of 838 freelance UI & visual designers in Al Jīzah available for hire

  • ِAshraf Omran

    ِAshraf Omran

    Cairo, Egypt

    noon Splash Concept graphic design app android ios design motion graphics branding logo illustration animation interface ui
    watch UI Components 2 isometric design watchos typography minimal illustration android ios app animation design interface ui
    Smart Watch UI components component library components watch isometric branding illustration icon android ios app animation design interface ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kareem Magdi

    Kareem Magdi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Horse sharp lines strokes bold elegant thick lines symbol branding arabian arabic horse minimal luxury geometric logo mark
    Arabic Horse icon badge thick lines luxury elegant bold arabic horse branding symbol mark logo geometric minimal
    Soori Cyberpunk Dribbble neon night vibrant blender b3d 3d artist 3d illustration egypt shawarma cyberpunk isometric isometric illustration lowpoly low poly
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mohamed Nasr

    Mohamed Nasr

    Cairo, Egypt

    TrustPos Food order dashboard -Exploration- dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad flat ecommerce dailyui interface clean minimal design app ux ui
    Khodar.com - Checkout Process payment credit card basket reorder card schedule cart checkout process checkout flow checkout ecommerce mobile food app interface clean minimal design app ux ui
    Akalat Food App colors mobile ui burger restaurant ios food trendy trend ecommerce app ecommerce mobile food app dailyui interface clean minimal design app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Muhammad EL-Khames

    Muhammad EL-Khames

    Cairo, Egypt

    Travel Landing Page tours travel landingpage simple creative clean smart design ux ui
    Movie App movie app simple illustration creative clean smart design ux ui
    Almurafik Landing Page search location murafik landing page simple illustration creative clean smart design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Tamer Magdy

    Tamer Magdy

    Cairo, Egypt

    Personal Finance - App Concept ux ui money transfer mobile banking banking app credit card fintech app finance app finance dark mode
    Job Portal - App Concept job board ios ux ui job application filter search job portal job
    Shamlola - Food Recipes Website eat drink blog delicious modern design dish ux ui website health cooking recipe food
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jomana Samir

    Jomana Samir

    Cairo, Egypt

    EBook app Interaction ebook book after effects 3d animation interactive motion design interaction design app design ux ui product design
    3D Card Flip interaction app product design 3d card 3d mobile app after effect motion design animation 2d interaction ux ui
    Parallax Swipe interaction ios android app animation shopping e-commerce interaction product design mobile app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rokia Shalata

    Rokia Shalata

    Cairo, Egypt

    Our mission app inspiration app design clear illustration illu design app ui ux company organize event mission simple clean uiux mobile application interface
    Tawzeef Website company employee work jobs webdesign clear inspiration design clean ux
    Taeem App clear clean food restaurant ecommerce inspiration app design ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Abdelaziz

    Abdelaziz

    Cairo, Egypt

    Sign up Page✨🎉😍 3d objects 3d sign up page sign up ux uxdesign uiux uidesign design web design ui
    Ambassador ⌚❤🤩 landing page landing creative uidesigner dribble shot ambassador watches figma xd uxdesign web design design ui uidesign ux uiux
    Reebok ✨👟🤩 addids nike sport running sinkers reebok shose figma xd uxdesign ux uiux ui uidesign design web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • John Jacoub

    John Jacoub

    Cairo,Egypt

    Smartest Debit Card Landing Page landingpage landing uiuxdesign uxdesign uidesign ux vector ui typography concept minimal clean design
    UI Exploration ux design ui design uiux app web ux ui branding typography concept minimal clean design
    tremendous | Landing Page brand identity logo designer logodesign logo design website app web brand ux branding ui typography concept clean minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Muhamed Khiaal

    Muhamed Khiaal

    Cairo, Egypt

    Task Management map direction in check visits systems managment manage task ios app system management information experience design ux ui
    HR Management System | Dashboard User Interface progress setup side menu dashboad toast actions calender check in leaves payroll resources human system managment employees ux ui
    Exam Results student work details table submission submit toast student student project teachers students uiux system education learning management information experience design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mariem Ashraf

    Mariem Ashraf

    Cairo , Egypt

    Mobile & Web Presentation | Put Your Design web presentation mobile presentation mockups uidesign user experience presentation
    Run | Delivery Application delivery app taxi run delivery app design user flow uidesign uxdesign user interface user experience
    Writers | Social Media Application uiuxdesign writers twitter app design user interface uxdesign uidesign user flow user experience
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

