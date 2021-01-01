Hire freelance creative directors in Al Jīzah

  • John Jacoub

    John Jacoub

    Cairo,Egypt

    Smartest Debit Card Landing Page landingpage landing uiuxdesign uxdesign uidesign ux vector ui typography concept minimal clean design
    UI Exploration ux design ui design uiux app web ux ui branding typography concept minimal clean design
    tremendous | Landing Page brand identity logo designer logodesign logo design website app web brand ux branding ui typography concept clean minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Art By Khater

    Art By Khater

    Cairo, Egypt

    يا جبل ما يهزك ريح concept type logo illustration arabic خط تايبوجرافي calligraphy lettering typography
    البعبع "Bogeywich" shawarma sandwich type logo arabic خط تايبوجرافي calligraphy lettering typography
    Vintage Signs of Cairo 4/4 type illustration arabic خط تايبوجرافي calligraphy lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Youssef Wilson

    Youssef Wilson

    Cairo, Egypt

    Working from Home - Instabug meet cat instabug stay safe stayhome corona covid19 editorial blue character cloud mobile branding vector illustration
    Instabug - Real-TimeContextualInsights tech development interaction interface mobile app real-time insights insightful actionable mobile feedback contextual progressive disruptive enterprise vector branding editorial illustration blue
    Instabug Rebranding - Final lightning feedback surveys bug rebranding quality mobile app blue logo branding branding concept brand design brand identity fast motion layers app insightful progressive actionable
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mo'az Mohsen

    Mo'az Mohsen

    Cairo, Egypt

    Crypto Exchange - Landing Page landing design landing crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto illustration website web layout design ux ui
    Homescreen - E-Commerce Platform concept ecommerce toys appdesign ios free mobile platform app minimal design ux ui
    Homepage - Dashboard components dashboard design home dashboard ui dashboard website web platform layout minimal design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ahmed Nasser

    Ahmed Nasser

    Al Jizah, Egypt

    Dreamer stamp design designer pattern art design art icon art center colorful vector paper art illustration design art
    Stalker blue inspiration fantasy art direction artwork poster lighthouse sky photoshop design art creative eye hand graphicdesign sea design art
    Connecting Destinations - Zurich bridges clock zurich cairo icon art center vector stamp design stamp post card postage stamp paper art illustration flat design countries art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kareem Magdi

    Kareem Magdi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Horse sharp lines strokes bold elegant thick lines symbol branding arabian arabic horse minimal luxury geometric logo mark
    Arabic Horse icon badge thick lines luxury elegant bold arabic horse branding symbol mark logo geometric minimal
    Soori Cyberpunk Dribbble neon night vibrant blender b3d 3d artist 3d illustration egypt shawarma cyberpunk isometric isometric illustration lowpoly low poly
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sayed Essam

    Sayed Essam

    Cairo, Egypt

    Jamjoom Medicine Store concepts website ui ui ux clean medical website modern dna concept design website health company online store medicine jamjoom medical concept
    Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture digital listing services concept modern ux simple minimal saudi arabia middle east arabic governmental website government website official ministry ksa
    Deal App Wireframes listing filter deals modern design ux simple properties cars arabic minimal outline sketch wireframe map shopping ecommerce deal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Karim AlSyaad

    Karim AlSyaad

    Cairo, Egypt

    Nuts & Sweets vector branding gold typography stylish simple logo elegant brown quality premium nut sweet
    Doodzy whiskers tail typography vector cat petshop dog pets black logo stylish simple elegant
    Fel Rawaqan restaurant and cafe cafe resturant branding orange illustration typography vector design red logo stylish simple elegant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • mai mousa

    mai mousa

    Cairo, Egypt

    Mirshaky logo aiga aigaeyeondesign cosmeticsbranding logodesigner graphicindex designagency visualgraphics branddesign logobranding brandidentity adobecreativecloud adobeindesign behance branding adobe
    36 days of type 2021 boldmark illustration lettering typeinspire letters boldtypography negativespace typeinspiration boldfont 36dot 36daysoftype
    9 + kick star/ball 365typefaces kickstarter kickball football ball nine mark number nine nine letter boldtypography letters typeinspire negativespace bold boldfont 36dot logo 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • ِAshraf Omran

    ِAshraf Omran

    Cairo, Egypt

    noon Splash Concept graphic design app android ios design motion graphics branding logo illustration animation interface ui
    watch UI Components 2 isometric design watchos typography minimal illustration android ios app animation design interface ui
    Smart Watch UI components component library components watch isometric branding illustration icon android ios app animation design interface ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Yamen Pi

    Yamen Pi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabic Typography Experiment - حضارة عربي تايبوغرافي حضارة culture typography arabic lettering arabic arabic type lettering type
    PLEASE HOLDING GROUP Additional Logo Draft uae design thinking design process logo design minimal dynamic logo design dynamic logo dynamic branding logo
    PLEASE HOLDING GROUP Additional Logo Draft uae logo design typography type logotype abstract logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

