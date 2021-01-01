Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Al Jīzah

  • Kareem Magdi

    Kareem Magdi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Horse sharp lines strokes bold elegant thick lines symbol branding arabian arabic horse minimal luxury geometric logo mark
    Arabic Horse icon badge thick lines luxury elegant bold arabic horse branding symbol mark logo geometric minimal
    Soori Cyberpunk Dribbble neon night vibrant blender b3d 3d artist 3d illustration egypt shawarma cyberpunk isometric isometric illustration lowpoly low poly
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Hams

    Hams

    Cairo, Egypt

    Practice on animation principles animation principles smear face 2d animation aftereffects character animation
    Tweeting Bird ribbits fruit tree brid after effect illustration aftereffects animation
    run cycle rigging motiongraphics cycles running run cycle aftereffects illustration 2d animation character animation animation
    • Animation
  • Ahmed Alsagheer

    Ahmed Alsagheer

    Cairo, Egypt

    Fantasy Tree modeling cinema 4d 3d motion design motion art motion
    The life behind emojis traditional animation frame by frame framebyframe adobe animate after effects motion motion graphic motion designer motion design motion art 2d animation
    Black Lives Matter illustraion illustrator animator animagic artwork art motion graphic motion designer motion design motion motion art after effects 2d animation 2d lottiefiles bodymovin animation blacklivesmatter
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ِAshraf Omran

    ِAshraf Omran

    Cairo, Egypt

    noon Splash Concept graphic design app android ios design motion graphics branding logo illustration animation interface ui
    watch UI Components 2 isometric design watchos typography minimal illustration android ios app animation design interface ui
    Smart Watch UI components component library components watch isometric branding illustration icon android ios app animation design interface ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • amera gaballa

    amera gaballa

    cairo ,egypt

    egg plate vector design isometric art isometric icons icon olive egg branding ui abstract 2d illustration flat
    milk icon vector icon artdirection ui cow glass milk farm isometric art branding 2d abstract illustration flat
    Girl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tarek Shalaby

    Tarek Shalaby

    Cairo, Egypt

    Database animation for Website motion graphics files database isometric animation code html
    Gaza Under Attack! 3d islam arabic gif 2d loop motion animation attack under gaza
    Ramadan Kareem aftereffects ramadan logo islam calligraphy arabic gif 2d motion animation
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ahmed Maghrabi

    Ahmed Maghrabi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Fighter war shield explainer motion loop man arabian sword fighter fight character gif
    Stay Home Isometric coronavirus fun stay safe stay home room vase lamp chair desk laptop swvl nets of 3d camera lights shapes after effect isometric 3d animation
    Dribbble Invitation glitch ball sphere animation gif motion shot dribbble one invitation 3d dribbble invite element 3d space loop
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • mai mousa

    mai mousa

    Cairo, Egypt

    Mirshaky logo aiga aigaeyeondesign cosmeticsbranding logodesigner graphicindex designagency visualgraphics branddesign logobranding brandidentity adobecreativecloud adobeindesign behance branding adobe
    36 days of type 2021 boldmark illustration lettering typeinspire letters boldtypography negativespace typeinspiration boldfont 36dot 36daysoftype
    9 + kick star/ball 365typefaces kickstarter kickball football ball nine mark number nine nine letter boldtypography letters typeinspire negativespace bold boldfont 36dot logo 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Yeba S

    Yeba S

    Egypt, Cairo

    Collage concept collage art collage creative
    Hello Arabic Typography Illustration concept art character design culture ancient egypt egypt arabic helllo quote colorful creative illustration illustr
    Sassy baby childrens illustration child illustraion characterdesign
    • Illustration
  • Ahmed Hassan

    Ahmed Hassan

    egypt, Cairo

    Face rig emotions facerig looping gif joysticksnsliders
    Basketball basketball ball ae 2d animator motiongraphics aftereffects motion gif looping dribble invitation stayhome
    Easter Bunny aftereffects looping gif scooter happy bunny motiongraphics easter bunny easter
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Maher Azab

    Maher Azab

    Cairo, Egypt

    Dr .SAM Threatens and Vows design vector motion illustrator animated gif 2d animation illustration animation
    Wasfati_typography logo animation animated logo animated type animated logo animation typography logotype lettering animated gif branding 2d animation
    Donald Trump face rig "lip sync" joysticks n sliders joysticksnsliders lip sync lipsync illustrator animated gif gif motion illustration 2d animation animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

