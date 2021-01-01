Hire freelance product designers in Wrocław

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 198 freelance product designers in Wrocław available for hire

  • Michał Rome

    Wroclaw

    SmartFactore textile white hoodie products print gradient ui website web
    Trackthor dashboard ui admin clean dashboard tracker timeline cards web desktop dark uxui ux
    Unitty green uidesign mark business social icon vector logo typography ui branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Patryk Ilnicki

    Wrocław, Poland

    XSpot - Create an account semiflat studio semiflat crm customer relationship management sales management sales automation b2b saas b2b software b2b tool sales management tool sales software salesforce sales saas crm saas onboarding web onboarding ui sign up saas sign up screen sign up web login screen
    XSpot - Components sales management tool sales software salesforce sales saas crm saas saas modals components component design modal box modal design saas components permissions web user card user profile timeline component card saas card design color tags tags web integration web
    XSpot - Timeline semiflat studio semiflat crm customer relationship management sales management sales automation b2b saas b2b software b2b tool sales management tool sales software salesforce sales saas crm saas timeline saas task saas productivity task management timeline web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tomasz Trefler

    Wrocław, Poland

    DEK 1045 2504 - eyewear layout exploration eyewear typogaphy typography minimal clean branding product page ecommerce fashion landing page ux ui
    Layout - SDOH1823M branding userinterface typo typography website promo minmal design web design ux landing page minimal ui
    Layout SDOH - 1757AS web design promo typogaphy website web asymmetric asymmetrical fashion minimal landing page ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Marta Karbowska

    Poland, Wrocław

    LineUp - An App for Football Fans objectivity dashboard ui soccer dashboard platform lineup football app
    Clean Juice Website webdesign website web fruits vegetables health bowls juice
    LineUp App - The Match Details objectivity line-up fans sport dashboard timeline app soccer football match
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rafał Olbromski

    Wrocław

    Mortgage Rates Daily Widgets olbromski design ui ux widelab mortgage loan rates widget chart graph slider flat darkmode dark modal popup module component app
    Vanti 🐙 application interface statistics graph data chart clean flat dark mode dark app dashboard ux widelab website minimalist web ui design olbromski
    Air SMS Marketing app design ux ui interface app automations marketing chart clean violet gray white minimalist dashboard widelab
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Patryk Pustol

    Wrocław

    Free Components - Dark & Light UI dark white sketch download freebie widgets components minimalistic app web design clean ux ui
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Landing Page page landing web dark s20 galaxy samsung clean ux ui
    Kickstarter Mobile Concept - Light & Dark UI mobile minimalistic app design dark ios clean ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Javier Oliver

    Wroclaw, Poland

    AfriMed - Transition for Ads health motion ads video branding icon logo web animation app mobile ios ux design ui
    AfriMed Design System - Day 2, Icons pixel perfect system design icon design geometric icon set icons minimal illustration icon branding vector web ux flat design ui
    AfriMed Design System - Day 1, Personas design personas persona guideline branding mobile web app design system ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Valentin Sauts

    Poland, Wroclaw

    Grab Vintage app chat sell vintage blog blogger streamer stream wear fashion trand interaction design design interface ux ui product design mobile app app
    Grab Vintage app vintage chat application trend video blogger fashion streamer stream design interaction design product design interface ux ui mobile app app
    Grab Vintage app sell chat video translation bloggers style fashion trend lux vintage streamer stream application interaction design mobile app app interface ux ui product design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Magdalena Koscianska

    Wroclaw, Poland

    Amnesty International Superheroes support action activism superhero hero cartoon drawing digital drawing illustrator character character design illustration
    SymBIOsis 2 character design technology nature digital drawing vector drawing vectors vector art illustration illustrator character self care love communication connection reflection
    Threathub 2/2 - research, detection, solution network cybersecurity blockchain engineer developers security data exploration research technology branding digital drawing drawing character design illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Paweł Szymankiewicz

    Wrocław, Poland

    Beat81 – Map View and Workout Results gym app day mode light mode night mode dark mode shadow button map view map results workout gym clean android app design user interface app ux ui ios
    Beat81 – Alerts mobile app workout sports gym app ux ui android ios cards confirm confirmation dialog box alerts details waitlist book booking dialog alert
    Design System: Typography – Figma Community Freebie typography tutorial figma freebie mobile design system memoji onboarding instagram post ios material design component library button user interface app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Paweł Gryglak

    Wrocław, Poland

    UNB_1904_20 mobile desktop logo design branding light uiux ui illustration agency web retro
    CBAPP_1604_20 product design mobile minimal dark app concept dark mode dark ui
    CBAPP_1504_20 flat chat board uiux ui light minimalism clean mobile app concept app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

