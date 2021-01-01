Hire freelance creative directors in Wrocław

Viewing 11 out of 198 freelance creative directors in Wrocław available for hire

  • Valentin Sauts

    Valentin Sauts

    Poland, Wroclaw

    Grab Vintage app chat sell vintage blog blogger streamer stream wear fashion trand interaction design design interface ux ui product design mobile app app
    Grab Vintage app vintage chat application trend video blogger fashion streamer stream design interaction design product design interface ux ui mobile app app
    Grab Vintage app sell chat video translation bloggers style fashion trend lux vintage streamer stream application interaction design mobile app app interface ux ui product design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Paweł Szymankiewicz

    Paweł Szymankiewicz

    Wrocław, Poland

    Beat81 – Map View and Workout Results gym app day mode light mode night mode dark mode shadow button map view map results workout gym clean android app design user interface app ux ui ios
    Beat81 – Alerts mobile app workout sports gym app ux ui android ios cards confirm confirmation dialog box alerts details waitlist book booking dialog alert
    Design System: Typography – Figma Community Freebie typography tutorial figma freebie mobile design system memoji onboarding instagram post ios material design component library button user interface app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Patryk Pustol

    Patryk Pustol

    Wrocław

    Free Components - Dark & Light UI dark white sketch download freebie widgets components minimalistic app web design clean ux ui
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Landing Page page landing web dark s20 galaxy samsung clean ux ui
    Kickstarter Mobile Concept - Light & Dark UI mobile minimalistic app design dark ios clean ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Pixelin Studio

    Pixelin Studio

    Wrocław, Poland

    Xmas Eye Candy. iOs 14 icons set candy christmas icons christmas iphone ui xmas icons set icons pack icon design iphone icons ios icons ios14icons ios14
    Volcanic Dreams. iOs 14 neumorphism style icons set iconset icons pack icon set icons neomorphism neomorphic iphone 12 mockup iphone icons iphone ios14icons ios14
    Frosted Glass Blocks. iOS 14 icons set iphone 12 mockup ui icons design icons pack icons set icons iphone ui iphone icons dashboard ui dashboad iphone ios ios14 ios14icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tomek Tuz

    Tomek Tuz

    Wroclaw, Poland

    External Validation - Evidence Based Medicine clients validation excellence quality safety testimonials digital health list study medicine medical illustration illu design artificial intelligence healthcare website health ai landing page
    Infermedica Symptom Checker users - PDF report e-book patient doctor digital health medical illustrator indesign editorial design symptoms symptom checker report design product page artificial intelligence healthcare health ai illustration landing page report pdf
    Xmas digital card - Merry Christmas! people digital illustrator ipad pro holidays wishes thank you merry xmas xmas card merry christmas christmas christmas tree christmas card xmas ipad healthcare website ai landing page illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Adam Rozmus

    Adam Rozmus

    Wroclaw, Poland

    Contractbook - Gmail Importer Key visual magnetism vector design illustration ui attachments import documents magnet key visual importer gmail
    Contractbook - Design Style Guide v2.0 contractbook color palette color modern minimal ui contract management contract ui style guide design system styleguide design
    Contractbook - Shared Folders clean flat app mobile shared share folder website design ux ui web agreement contract contractbook
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Michał Rome

    Michał Rome

    Wroclaw

    SmartFactore textile white hoodie products print gradient ui website web
    Trackthor dashboard ui admin clean dashboard tracker timeline cards web desktop dark uxui ux
    Unitty green uidesign mark business social icon vector logo typography ui branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aga Więckowska

    Aga Więckowska

    Wrocław

    White mouse geometric natural history sign logo design mouse animal icon mark illustration nature symbol logo
    Pink Princess tropical realistic painting jungle plant illustration commission digital painting philodendron pink princess nature
    Meadow vector symbol leaves plants geometric flat sign meadow icon mark illustration nature logo flowers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Magdalena Koscianska

    Magdalena Koscianska

    Wroclaw, Poland

    Amnesty International Superheroes support action activism superhero hero cartoon drawing digital drawing illustrator character character design illustration
    SymBIOsis 2 character design technology nature digital drawing vector drawing vectors vector art illustration illustrator character self care love communication connection reflection
    Threathub 2/2 - research, detection, solution network cybersecurity blockchain engineer developers security data exploration research technology branding digital drawing drawing character design illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Patryk Ilnicki

    Patryk Ilnicki

    Wrocław, Poland

    XSpot - Create an account semiflat studio semiflat crm customer relationship management sales management sales automation b2b saas b2b software b2b tool sales management tool sales software salesforce sales saas crm saas onboarding web onboarding ui sign up saas sign up screen sign up web login screen
    XSpot - Components sales management tool sales software salesforce sales saas crm saas saas modals components component design modal box modal design saas components permissions web user card user profile timeline component card saas card design color tags tags web integration web
    XSpot - Timeline semiflat studio semiflat crm customer relationship management sales management sales automation b2b saas b2b software b2b tool sales management tool sales software salesforce sales saas crm saas timeline saas task saas productivity task management timeline web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Rafał Olbromski

    Rafał Olbromski

    Wrocław

    Mortgage Rates Daily Widgets olbromski design ui ux widelab mortgage loan rates widget chart graph slider flat darkmode dark modal popup module component app
    Vanti 🐙 application interface statistics graph data chart clean flat dark mode dark app dashboard ux widelab website minimalist web ui design olbromski
    Air SMS Marketing app design ux ui interface app automations marketing chart clean violet gray white minimalist dashboard widelab
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

