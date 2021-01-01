Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Los Angeles, CA

Viewing 11 out of 1,272 freelance motion graphics designers in Los Angeles, CA available for hire

  • Josh Warren

    Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    CREST northface patagonia hat shirt branding brand california pnw surf ocean wave outdoors apparel nature vector illustration
    • Leadership
  • Oleh Harlamov

    Oleh Harlamov

    Los Angeles, CA

    3D Hiker Illustration travel backpacking backpack tourist traveling hiking c3d cinema4d character illustration 3d zajno
    Happy Pride 🌈 lgbt minimal flat character design inspiration pride character procreate ipad pro procre zajno illustration love
    Insect Party VS Human Party illustration dance
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Los Angeles, CA

    DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
    DC Corner Box Designs - Superman comics superheroes corner box vector character design design illustration dc comics superman
    RIP Richard Donner cartoon design drawing vector character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • thelittlelabs

    thelittlelabs

    Los Angeles, California

    Patreon | Piechart & Microphone high five unity angry microphone mic pie chart piechart business art character animation 2d animation characterdesign studio 2d gif character design thelittlelabs animation illustration
    Patreon | Calendar & Camera unity high five upset angry calendar camera business art character animation 2d animation characterdesign 2d gif character design thelittlelabs animation illustration
    Patreon | Briefcase & Paintbrush unity fight angry hug paintbrush business art briefcase 2d animation character animation characterdesign 2d gif character design thelittlelabs animation illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Yaroslav Zubko

    Yaroslav Zubko

    Los Angeles, CA

    Zubko Studio Logo Reveal logo branding logo reveal zubko studio zubko design black white arrow target audience astronaut pixels digital space abstract road signs planet motion
    Healthy Mood badges gamification vibe sleep tracker fitness tracker mood tracker welness dashboard principle animation interaction app mobile ui ux
    Healthy Mood 1.0 welness meditation vibe sleep tracker mood tracker branding animation interaction app mobile ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sara Nicely

    Sara Nicely

    Los Angeles

    Stickers for my shop in the works sticker pack sticker icons logo graphic design shapes geometric paper goods greeting card midcentury lemon stickers
    Happy Birthday birthday fish illustrator graphic design flat design illustration design paper goods stationery greeting card cards happy birthday
    Galaxy Jumper web character design identity character illustrator visual design design branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rovane Durso

    Rovane Durso

    Los Angeles, CA

    SendMoney Bank Investing finance app ui design uidesign uiux robots money management money transfer banking app bank fintech analytics dashboard interface design ui
    Send Money money transfer finance app finance robots money app money banking fintech iphone design ui
    Relay credit financial app financial fintess ios iphone analytics dashboard design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tyler Pate

    Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Trust The Process future city rocket space computer dell the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Gamecube Outlines mario video games nintendo gamecube the creative pain branding illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • RD UX/UI

    RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Camilo Bejarano

    Camilo Bejarano

    Los Angeles, California

    Life of Baggie painting stomp life baggie music colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    Into Clouds tshirt shirt baggie music colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    AIGA LA x LAUSD illustration losangeles aigala aiga colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • TRÜF

    TRÜF

    Santa Monica, CA

    PERPETUAL CUCKOO *NFT* cryptoart abstract animated gif birds design illustration animation nftart nft
    Rover Lunar design trufcreative vector abstract design geometric illustration red black
    Rotisserie trufcreative abstract design design geometric illustration red black
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

