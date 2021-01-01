Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Los Angeles, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    CREST northface patagonia hat shirt branding brand california pnw surf ocean wave outdoors apparel nature vector illustration
    • Leadership
  • Amber Asay

    Los Angeles, CA

    Poosh Instagram Stories Templates designed by Nice People swipe up mobile instagram template
    Poosh Website designed by Nice People carousel responsive news site article rewardstyle affiliate links blog wordpress
    Poosh Logo Designed by Nice People Los Angeles Agency logotype custom wordmark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • TRÜF

    Santa Monica, CA

    PERPETUAL CUCKOO *NFT* cryptoart abstract animated gif birds design illustration animation nftart nft
    Rover Lunar design trufcreative vector abstract design geometric illustration red black
    Rotisserie trufcreative abstract design design geometric illustration red black
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

    Los Angeles, CA

    Wheels | Brand Architecture bikes micromobility wheels scooters people brand identity branding logo
    Badge Security | 1 or 2? protect protection military badge police security design typography people brand identity branding logo
    New Founding | Web Ideation business alliance founding new landing web typography people brand identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sara Nicely

    Los Angeles

    Stickers for my shop in the works sticker pack sticker icons logo graphic design shapes geometric paper goods greeting card midcentury lemon stickers
    Happy Birthday birthday fish illustrator graphic design flat design illustration design paper goods stationery greeting card cards happy birthday
    Galaxy Jumper web character design identity character illustrator visual design design branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Amy Hood

    Anaheim Hills, CA

    Santa Ana Sans retro hoodzpah custom type custom font font design font type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans hoodzpah retro custom font font design font custom type type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans type design hoodzpah retro typeface custom font font design custom type custom typeface font type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Trust The Process future city rocket space computer dell the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Gamecube Outlines mario video games nintendo gamecube the creative pain branding illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jennifer Hood

    Orange County, CA

    Unchosen Disney and Pixar's Luca Movie Title Treatments pixar disney branding logo design custom type custom lettering movie logo title treatment logo hoodzpah type
    Odds On VC logo set and logo grid social media collateral hoodzpah naming messaging color website brand identity typogaphy branding logo logo set logo system
    Odds On VC Startup Cheat Codes Booklet messaging collateral color logo system brand identity naming website typography hoodzpah design branding logo booklets booklet design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cristie Stevens

    Los Angeles

    Aprés Whitefish I Boutique Hotel Logo retro branding hotels typography brand identity art deco type montana vintage logo national parks boutique hotel hotel logo hotel branding logo
    Raw Honey Packaging brand identity minimal illustration typography type packaging branding logo honey packaging design
    Mayfield Business Card restaurant branding restaurant logo business card minimal typography type floral pattern abstract design business card design business cards brand identity brand branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rovane Durso

    Los Angeles, CA

    SendMoney Bank Investing finance app ui design uidesign uiux robots money management money transfer banking app bank fintech analytics dashboard interface design ui
    Send Money money transfer finance app finance robots money app money banking fintech iphone design ui
    Relay credit financial app financial fintess ios iphone analytics dashboard design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

