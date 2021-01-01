Hire freelance illustrators in Los Angeles, CA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,272 freelance illustrators in Los Angeles, CA available for hire

  • Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Los Angeles, CA

    DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
    DC Corner Box Designs - Superman comics superheroes corner box vector character design design illustration dc comics superman
    RIP Richard Donner cartoon design drawing vector character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Sara Nicely

    Sara Nicely

    Los Angeles

    Stickers for my shop in the works sticker pack sticker icons logo graphic design shapes geometric paper goods greeting card midcentury lemon stickers
    Happy Birthday birthday fish illustrator graphic design flat design illustration design paper goods stationery greeting card cards happy birthday
    Galaxy Jumper web character design identity character illustrator visual design design branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • TRÜF

    TRÜF

    Santa Monica, CA

    PERPETUAL CUCKOO *NFT* cryptoart abstract animated gif birds design illustration animation nftart nft
    Rover Lunar design trufcreative vector abstract design geometric illustration red black
    Rotisserie trufcreative abstract design design geometric illustration red black
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Oleh Harlamov

    Oleh Harlamov

    Los Angeles, CA

    3D Hiker Illustration travel backpacking backpack tourist traveling hiking c3d cinema4d character illustration 3d zajno
    Happy Pride 🌈 lgbt minimal flat character design inspiration pride character procreate ipad pro procre zajno illustration love
    Insect Party VS Human Party illustration dance
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Tyler Pate

    Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Trust The Process future city rocket space computer dell the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Gamecube Outlines mario video games nintendo gamecube the creative pain branding illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Camilo Bejarano

    Camilo Bejarano

    Los Angeles, California

    Life of Baggie painting stomp life baggie music colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    Into Clouds tshirt shirt baggie music colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    AIGA LA x LAUSD illustration losangeles aigala aiga colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Josh Warren

    Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    CREST northface patagonia hat shirt branding brand california pnw surf ocean wave outdoors apparel nature vector illustration
    • Leadership
  • brian hurst

    brian hurst

    orange county, california

    Desert Vibes monoline illustration rainbow cactus shull desert
    diamond collage hand icon illustration line
    Broken Vase overcome pain hurt growth vase flowers broken line illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jennifer Hood

    Jennifer Hood

    Orange County, CA

    Unchosen Disney and Pixar's Luca Movie Title Treatments pixar disney branding logo design custom type custom lettering movie logo title treatment logo hoodzpah type
    Odds On VC logo set and logo grid social media collateral hoodzpah naming messaging color website brand identity typogaphy branding logo logo set logo system
    Odds On VC Startup Cheat Codes Booklet messaging collateral color logo system brand identity naming website typography hoodzpah design branding logo booklets booklet design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amy Hood

    Amy Hood

    Anaheim Hills, CA

    Santa Ana Sans retro hoodzpah custom type custom font font design font type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans hoodzpah retro custom font font design font custom type type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans type design hoodzpah retro typeface custom font font design custom type custom typeface font type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amber Asay

    Amber Asay

    Los Angeles, CA

    Poosh Instagram Stories Templates designed by Nice People swipe up mobile instagram template
    Poosh Website designed by Nice People carousel responsive news site article rewardstyle affiliate links blog wordpress
    Poosh Logo Designed by Nice People Los Angeles Agency logotype custom wordmark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.