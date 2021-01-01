Hire freelance motion graphics designers in London

  • green chameleon

    green chameleon

    Bristol & London, UK

    We're hiring – Digital Designer web designer motion designer motion design animation digital designer hiring job
    The State of Independence Screens c4d 3d animation 3d web webgl 3d interaction design ui web design web website
    The State of Independence 3d graphics interaction design one page landing page interactive webgl three.js 3d web design web website
    No specialties listed
  • Peter Karim

    Peter Karim

    London

    Chonk! 🐱 branding charactedesign 2d character minimal simple vector illustraion illustrator flat design kitten kitty
    🍝!! flat design flat design simplicity meatballs purple spaghetti pasta food hands hand illustrator vector illustration vector art branding design adobe illustration
    Outfit! 👖👟👚 hairstyle fashion illustration fashion branding adobe illustrator casual women minimal characters young adult female character character design characterdesign 2d character character outfitters outfit shoes
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    London

    Single Tasking is The New Multitasking cover design book cover book procreate letters illustration hand lettering lettering
    Merci! print geometric hand lettering lettering procreate illustration greeting card merci thank you
    Welcome to the Zoo Sticker Pack hand lettering vector pet boop animals zoo procreate lettering stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jonny Bursnell

    Jonny Bursnell

    City of London, United Kingdom

    Space Hopper interstellar hopper space space hopper c4dart c4d after effects illustrator cycle character aftereffects loop design illustration vector 2d
    Plaça Reial Barcelona buildings palm trees palm real plaza procreate art procreate app drawing ipad procreate design illustration 2d
    Crabby beach hermitcrab crab after effects illustrator cycle character design aftereffects loop illustration vector 2d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • NestStrix

    NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Balraj

    Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Roy Smith

    Roy Smith

    London, UK

    Reset cartoon president biden unity procreate illustration truck trump
    Miami Beach Condo Painters hotel holiday vacation building florida tropical miami condo pink vector isometric
    Mind the Gap illustration isometric underground subway train mind the gap google
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alex Aperios

    Alex Aperios

    London

    Vision Protocol - Final logo marketing agency simple typography logomark logo designer vp logo branding
    Vision Protocol logo - Option 2 design simple logo marketing typography logomark logo designer branding
    Vision Protocol logo - Version 1 marketing logomark identity logos logo typography type vp mark logo designer branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Tom Parkes

    Tom Parkes

    London

    TIMBY Dashboard Screens dashboard ui dashboard ui logo design branding minimal shapes typography
    Icon set for Jelly Pepper thicklines 90s pastel iconography icon design icons pack thick iconset icons
    Corellium Ecosystem Diagram flat typography minimal blue shapes illustration ui layers 3d animation 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fabio Basile

    Fabio Basile

    London, UK

    Ember Sword ⚔️ hire kickstarter mmo fortnight videogame mmorpg ember sword web design website clean ux design typography branding illustration ui
    Foot Locker Exploration branding website concept fortnight webgl 3d after effects nike air max nike shoe blender b3d design
    Sweat & Sound typography branding agency branding fortnight hire clean vector web ui design ux
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dmitry Novikov

    Dmitry Novikov

    London

    TVA Monitor. From Loki Series. yellow illustration icon vector graph brutalism monitor disney marvel tva loki figma
    Mac OS 9 Folder figma isometric apple os9 macos9 maos mac icon folder
    Calculator Tutorial source auto layout autolayout figma calc calculator app design tutorial app typography ux design illustration ui ios macos osx interface vector
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

