Hire freelance designers in London

  • ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    London

    Merci! print geometric hand lettering lettering procreate illustration greeting card merci thank you
    Welcome to the Zoo Sticker Pack hand lettering vector pet boop animals zoo procreate lettering stickers
    Creative block sticker pack tech old frame by frame animation illustration photography collage work videocall old school futuristic retro character hypnotize stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • green chameleon

    green chameleon

    Bristol & London, UK

    The State of Independence Screens c4d 3d animation 3d web webgl 3d interaction design ui web design web website
    The State of Independence 3d graphics interaction design one page landing page interactive webgl three.js 3d web design web website
    Unknown Entity – "PRISMS" octane octane render cinema 4d 3d animator motion design animation sound design loop 3d motion 3d animation 3d design 3d c4d
    No specialties listed
  • NestStrix

    NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alex Aperios

    Alex Aperios

    London

    Vision Protocol - Final logo marketing agency simple typography logomark logo designer vp logo branding
    Vision Protocol logo - Option 2 design simple logo marketing typography logomark logo designer branding
    Vision Protocol logo - Version 1 marketing logomark identity logos logo typography type vp mark logo designer branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Roy Smith

    Roy Smith

    London, UK

    Reset cartoon president biden unity procreate illustration truck trump
    Miami Beach Condo Painters hotel holiday vacation building florida tropical miami condo pink vector isometric
    Mind the Gap illustration isometric underground subway train mind the gap google
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Folio Illustration Agency

    Folio Illustration Agency

    London

    Tea maite franchi book tea birds texture editorial folioart digital illustration
    Sky at Night editorial hifumiyo wildlife animals texture folioart digital illustration
    Planet Papers michael driver city buildings magazine cover editorial character folioart digital illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Rich Baird

    Rich Baird

    London

    LogoArchive Extra Issue: pLAy print zine identity minimalist modernist design branding logos logo
    LogoArchive Akogare – Takeo Pechica Embossed Insert emboss identity print minimalist modernist design branding logos logo
    LogoArchive Extra Issue 4 – Akogare 憧れ symbol logomark print zine design minimalist identity logos modernist branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Peter Karim

    Peter Karim

    London

    Chonk! 🐱 branding charactedesign 2d character minimal simple vector illustraion illustrator flat design kitten kitty
    🍝!! flat design flat design simplicity meatballs purple spaghetti pasta food hands hand illustrator vector illustration vector art branding design adobe illustration
    Outfit! 👖👟👚 hairstyle fashion illustration fashion branding adobe illustrator casual women minimal characters young adult female character character design characterdesign 2d character character outfitters outfit shoes
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Siddharth Arun

    Siddharth Arun

    London, UK

    Where the magic happens community interviews workspaces setups minimal clean
    Setups workspaces setups clean minimal web
    Client Card invoy invoice app simple clean ui web
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Balraj

    Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nadia Castro

    Nadia Castro

    London

    Specialty Coffee cup coffee man geometric minimal mark illustration identity logotype icon geometry logo branding minimalism
    Grifow startup technology tech monograms monogram logo monogram design minimal mark identity logotype icon geometry logo branding minimalism
    Teakie technology tech startup geometric minimal mark identity logotype icon geometry logo branding minimalism
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

