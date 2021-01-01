Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in London

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 2,061 freelance brand & graphic designers in London available for hire

  • Alex Aperios

    Alex Aperios

    London

    Vision Protocol - Final logo marketing agency simple typography logomark logo designer vp logo branding
    Vision Protocol logo - Option 2 design simple logo marketing typography logomark logo designer branding
    Vision Protocol logo - Version 1 marketing logomark identity logos logo typography type vp mark logo designer branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Rich Baird

    Rich Baird

    London

    LogoArchive Extra Issue: pLAy print zine identity minimalist modernist design branding logos logo
    LogoArchive Akogare – Takeo Pechica Embossed Insert emboss identity print minimalist modernist design branding logos logo
    LogoArchive Extra Issue 4 – Akogare 憧れ symbol logomark print zine design minimalist identity logos modernist branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nadia Castro

    Nadia Castro

    London

    Specialty Coffee cup coffee man geometric minimal mark illustration identity logotype icon geometry logo branding minimalism
    Grifow startup technology tech monograms monogram logo monogram design minimal mark identity logotype icon geometry logo branding minimalism
    Teakie technology tech startup geometric minimal mark identity logotype icon geometry logo branding minimalism
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Roy Smith

    Roy Smith

    London, UK

    Reset cartoon president biden unity procreate illustration truck trump
    Miami Beach Condo Painters hotel holiday vacation building florida tropical miami condo pink vector isometric
    Mind the Gap illustration isometric underground subway train mind the gap google
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • green chameleon

    green chameleon

    Bristol & London, UK

    We're hiring – Digital Designer web designer motion designer motion design animation digital designer hiring job
    The State of Independence Screens c4d 3d animation 3d web webgl 3d interaction design ui web design web website
    The State of Independence 3d graphics interaction design one page landing page interactive webgl three.js 3d web design web website
    No specialties listed
  • NestStrix

    NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    London

    Single Tasking is The New Multitasking cover design book cover book procreate letters illustration hand lettering lettering
    Merci! print geometric hand lettering lettering procreate illustration greeting card merci thank you
    Welcome to the Zoo Sticker Pack hand lettering vector pet boop animals zoo procreate lettering stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Tom Parkes

    Tom Parkes

    London

    TIMBY Dashboard Screens dashboard ui dashboard ui logo design branding minimal shapes typography
    Icon set for Jelly Pepper thicklines 90s pastel iconography icon design icons pack thick iconset icons
    Corellium Ecosystem Diagram flat typography minimal blue shapes illustration ui layers 3d animation 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Asya Berezovskaya

    Asya Berezovskaya

    London

    Package for GF-Pasta design logo branding brand identity graphic design brand pasta design packaging food package food pasta package package design
    LOGO FOR YOGA STUDIO "PLENTY" health logo health yoga studio yoga logo sport logo sport yoga illustration brand identity graphic design brand logo design logodesign logotype logos logo
    Package Design and Logo for NATUROPATH apothecary package logotype logo illustration brand identity package design graphic design branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Balraj

    Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alex Marin

    Alex Marin

    London

    Deck — Bark clean typography design informercial documents pdf ppt presentation deck
    SPRT App - Onboarding sport onboarding signup register dailyui sketch button logo android ios app typography mobile web design ux ui
    SPRT App minimal dark create signup signin filter map events profile uikit dailyui sport responsive mobile android ios app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.