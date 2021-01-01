Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Jakarta

Viewing 11 out of 2,062 freelance motion graphics designers in Jakarta available for hire

  • Randompopsycle

    Randompopsycle

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Task Manager Apps Exploration task list freelancer apps manage task task manager ui character design illustration
    Podcast App music player podcasting streaming app mobile ui podcast apps
    Give Me a High Five Illustration vector friends bestfriend flat gradient character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • catalyst

    catalyst

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Social media and market logo icon🔍✨ branding dribbble twitter market cover highlights internet creative market envato instagram facebook market logo profile account social media cute logo icon illustration
    Corgi🐶🐶🐶 bone dog in the box ball sport japan midget corgi pet balloon sleepy animal animal activities dog pose corgi dog breed animal cute logo icon illustration
    Movies🥤🍿🎬 director studio holiday drink ticket pop corn camera roll 4d glasses cinema stuff cinema netflix series movies cute logo icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Afnizar Nur Ghifari

    Afnizar Nur Ghifari

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Saga Spectrum Colors styleguide ui apps web flat purple pallete a11y spectrum design system colors
    Saga Brand Identity fintech financial minimal brand freebie concept branding brand identity logo
    New Firefox Browser UI Kit 2021 presentation mozilla ui kit figma browser firefox mockup freebie
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Antonius Setiadi K

    Antonius Setiadi K

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Pool duck red blue character building pool
    Balcony beam ganbaru character design japan character smoking balcony
    Classic Magic Trick character design dissapointed magician thumbs trick magic ice cream character animation motion kid characters
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Aisha Ahya

    Aisha Ahya

    Jakarta

    💎 withdrawal and refund pt. 2 check scan product metaphor cash withdrawal empty state feedback notification notify money card identity hijab ui vector illustration
    💸 withdrawal and refund pt. 1 feedback availability guarantee waiting night moon money finance fintech empty state scene undo redo cash withdrawal refund ui design vector illustration
    🔥 open feedback 🔥 empty state scene notification friend icons add crayon brushed high five mail email reward feedback wip fintech product design product ui vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Risang Kuncoro

    Risang Kuncoro

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Bancakan - Mobile Valuation Page offer product design property apartment home rent responsive minimalist clean valuation real estate minimal ux ui mobile design app
    Live Streaming App stream live tv ios news bitcoin xrp doge cryptocurrency video movies streaming app streaming ux ui mobile design app
    Bancakan - Real Estate Responsive Website appartment house rent sell property real estate brand branding product product design web design responsive landing page web ux ui mobile design app
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dimas Wibowo ◎

    Dimas Wibowo ◎

    Jakarta

    Social Media Talent Web Design gaming talent youtube talent video talent web design reels tiktok content creation influencer
    Banking App UI fintech app credit card app credit card mobile product design finance app bank app bank banking finance
    Task Management App minimal interface gradient product design mobile to do list project management app planner task management task
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fareel

    Fareel

    Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia

    Food Ordering App Exploration clean ui delivery blur clean design clean food app order app order typography ux mobile ui uidesign ui ux design
    Food Ordering App Exploration clean design clean ui blur typography cafe app delivery order food app food order app mobile ui uidesign ui ux design
    Websitein - Pricing Page b2b website b2b blurry blur animated gif pricing plan categories vector animation web design ui uidesign ui ux design pricing page pricing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Syafrini Nabilla

    Syafrini Nabilla

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Bicycle Store Website cycling purple dark mode black shop onlineshop store online store website uidesign ui figma bicycle bike minimal design
    Gift and Flower Shop Landing Page trending online shop ecommerce website girl women graphic design ui uidesign landing page gift shop flower shop gift flower minimal design
    Virtual Exhibition App Design black renaissance artist painthing mobile mobile design exhibition visual exhibition artwork art app ui minimal figma design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Adhiari Subekti

    Adhiari Subekti

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Champz - Sports tracking apps landing page website training app activity app activity tracker exercise training workout app workout health health app tracking app fitness sport tracker home page web landing page ux ui web design website design sport
    Masking - Mask movement landing page website facemask doctor website design web design corona coronavirus virus covid19 covid colorful ux ui pandemic web medical hospital medic healthcare health mask
    Vaccination - Vaccine landing page website medicine hospital halthcare medic medical web ux pandemic ui clean doctor covid19 virus coronavirus corona covid health vaccine website design web design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rahmadhana Ramadan

    Rahmadhana Ramadan

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Roovi - Article App Exploration pastel color abstract medium article article app article mobile illustration app user experience user interface mobileapp clean design ux ui
    Investo - Investment App Exploration fintech app money app investment invest 3d ilustration 3d green mobile illustration app user experience user interface mobileapp clean design ux ui
    Coworking Space Landing Page Exploration purple modern coworking space landing page landing page design landingpage web design user experience user interface clean design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

