Hire freelance creative directors in Jakarta

  • Antonius Setiadi K

    Antonius Setiadi K

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Pool duck red blue character building pool
    Balcony beam ganbaru character design japan character smoking balcony
    Classic Magic Trick character design dissapointed magician thumbs trick magic ice cream character animation motion kid characters
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rian®

    Rian®

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Scooter ⠿ Work Diary blue monochrome map scooter concept exploration ios design clean ui apps design
    NBA Player ⠿ Work Diary game player basketball nba concept design exploration ui clean
    Plan Calendar ⠿ Work Diary ui dashboad weather hangout plan calendar ui work diary concept design exploration clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fares Farhan

    Fares Farhan

    Jakarta

    Mac Equalizer App macos app equalizer spectrum dark ui
    Wireless Headphone Companion App audio player knobs equalizer ui light dark grey
    DBS Digibank ios app design black white black red light mobile ui mobile app design financial banking mobile app
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fikar Hanif

    Fikar Hanif

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Wallet App - Pay with Fingerprint ☝🏼💵 wallet app app smooth animation interaction motion design smooth clean money finance wallet
    Productivity Booster Platform 🔥 after effects project management booster task saas landing page productivity smooth uiux ui motion interaction motion
    Food Delivery App Onboarding - Motion Interaction 🍔 blue good mobile ui clean ui motion graphic clean animated illustration food illustration motion design smooth animation food delivery app aftereffects smooth interaction motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • catalyst

    catalyst

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Social media and market logo icon🔍✨ branding dribbble twitter market cover highlights internet creative market envato instagram facebook market logo profile account social media cute logo icon illustration
    Corgi🐶🐶🐶 bone dog in the box ball sport japan midget corgi pet balloon sleepy animal animal activities dog pose corgi dog breed animal cute logo icon illustration
    Movies🥤🍿🎬 director studio holiday drink ticket pop corn camera roll 4d glasses cinema stuff cinema netflix series movies cute logo icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fauzan Arif

    Fauzan Arif

    jakarta selatan, Indonesia

    Glassmorphism Icon Exploration trendy design trend frosted frosted glass glassy glassmorphism icons set icon design iconography icons mobile app branding blibli app ui visual colorful uiux ui design design
    Blue design system design system colorful logo branding blibli ui visual animation ui design design uiux
    Kahf Landing Page ux landscape green product design minimalist website kahf landing page design branding visual ui design uiux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Randompopsycle

    Randompopsycle

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Task Manager Apps Exploration task list freelancer apps manage task task manager ui character design illustration
    Podcast App music player podcasting streaming app mobile ui podcast apps
    Give Me a High Five Illustration vector friends bestfriend flat gradient character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Windi Romania

    Windi Romania

    Jakarta

    Reta Marketplace Design illustration design ux
    Cashbac User Flow for Outlet Detail icon illustration blue mobileapp design ui ux
    Search Behaviour & Listing app illustration uiux blue mobileapp design ux ui
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Risang Kuncoro

    Risang Kuncoro

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Bancakan - Mobile Valuation Page offer product design property apartment home rent responsive minimalist clean valuation real estate minimal ux ui mobile design app
    Live Streaming App stream live tv ios news bitcoin xrp doge cryptocurrency video movies streaming app streaming ux ui mobile design app
    Bancakan - Real Estate Responsive Website appartment house rent sell property real estate brand branding product product design web design responsive landing page web ux ui mobile design app
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Afnizar Nur Ghifari

    Afnizar Nur Ghifari

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Saga Spectrum Colors styleguide ui apps web flat purple pallete a11y spectrum design system colors
    Saga Brand Identity fintech financial minimal brand freebie concept branding brand identity logo
    New Firefox Browser UI Kit 2021 presentation mozilla ui kit figma browser firefox mockup freebie
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Farkhan Amriel

    Farkhan Amriel

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    The Sizzlr Sandwich tasty sandwich branding 3d art visual art food and drink visual design
    Architecture Course Building college architecture building vector 3d art visual art visual design design
    ASA Coffee & Culture - Logo Design vector coffeeshop coffee ui logo branding visual art food and drink visual design design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

