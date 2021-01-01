Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Houston, TX
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 193 freelance motion graphics designers in Houston, TX available for hire
-
Olga
Houston, TX
- Illustration
-
Flowtuts
Simulation
- Animation
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Daren Guillory
Houston, TX
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Tim Spencer
Houston
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Jay Higginbotham
Houston, TX
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Reshma Solanki
Houston, TX
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Vivek Venkatraman
Houston, TX
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Romeo Mariano
Houston
- Animation
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Josh Ryan
Houston, Texas
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Mayabytes
Houston, TX
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Chris Jones
Houston Texas
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- Web Design
-
