Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Houston, TX

Viewing 11 out of 193 freelance brand & graphic designers in Houston, TX available for hire

  • Olga

    Olga

    Houston, TX

    Universe. mind planet moon violet comet universe portrait head city futuristic spaceship stars space blue girl adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
    Frustration. emotion frustration pile of paper grain grainy texture pink violet blue pencil shavings crumpled paper eraser pencils paper adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
    One's Mind. mountains butterfly waterfall feather moon fireflies firefly thoughts mind nature grainy grain purple blue girl adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Daren Guillory

    Daren Guillory

    Houston, TX

    Don't Tread on Me lettering 1776 independence day patriotism patriot diamondback rattlesnake viper anaconda reptile vector raptor snake civil war independence freedom
    Don't Tread On Me typography lockup fangs fang reptile rattler justice liberty tread 1776 motto slogan history anaconda rattlesnake snake viper
    Hidden Death bones bone disease death witchcraft skeleton skelly jolly roger skull and crossbones skull logo skull art skulls skull
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jay Higginbotham

    Jay Higginbotham

    Houston, TX

    Locke Merchandise vintage grit texture burgers bbq shirts merch concrete houston
    Always Creative creative mind explosion brain logo branding austin texas houston
    Brash Font Release! heritage flag signpainter sign oldschool modern vintage typeface font
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Flowtuts

    Flowtuts

    Simulation

    Animated Heart 🤍💙💛❤️💜 motion design motion graphics after effects animation love valentinesday valentine day valentine heart animation heart 2danimation motion after effects dribbble gif flowtuts effects after design illustration animation
    Animated Twitch Emotes BTTV in After Effects gif effects after emotes emotes design animation after effects animated emotes bttv twitchemotes twitch animation 2d ae after effects motion animation motion graphics motion design
    COOL TEXT ANIMATION text text animation motiongraphics motion design gif after youtube motion after effects flowtuts effects design illustration animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tim Spencer

    Tim Spencer

    Houston

    Tattoo parlor tattoo neon sword jewels snake
    Smoking Moreno BBQ snake logo
    Coffee Shop characters coffee coffeeshop illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Reshma Solanki

    Reshma Solanki

    Houston, TX

    Informatics Presentation data visulization infographic presentation design presentation design
    Pitch Presentation graphic design pitch deck design pitch deck presentation design presentation
    The Real Housewives Infographic data visualization graphic design infographic design infographic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vivek Venkatraman

    Vivek Venkatraman

    Houston, TX

    Wedding Invitation talavera mexican save the date wedding invitation invitation wedding
    Portfolio Update unsplash typography texture photography portfolio
    BronBron photography typography graphic design lebron james ux ui basketball lebron
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mayabytes

    Mayabytes

    Houston, TX

    Daily Meeting App work collaboration app clean ui modern ui mobile design mobile app collaboration covid19 workfromhome schedule app meeting app task management
    Wildfest Website Design landing page concept landing page design dribbble best shot clean ui clean design reindeer photography website wildlife animals animatedgif animation animated website web design agency web design webdesign bold typography interaction design interaction modern ui website design
    Receipt Bot App Design mobile application mobile design mobile ui mobile ux modern ui vector illustration financial app billing app bookkeeping modern app design clean ui animation mobile app design mobile app app design finance app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chris Jones

    Chris Jones

    Houston Texas

    SB Overview Dribbble 1 SB Overview Dribbble 34 tx htx logodesign energy silver oil arrow bow branding texas houston logo
    Destination Dad fathersday dad kayak fishing baseball sports layout design typography tx texas houston
    Tight tight texture spraypaint design layout typography tx texas houston htx sports basketball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Romeo Mariano

    Romeo Mariano

    Houston

    Brand Posters mission innovative rocketeer posters design illustration
    Swizl App mobile app swizl design ui app
    Swizl Promo Style Frames cocktails drinks swizl illustration styleframe
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Vando Sanchez

    Vando Sanchez

    Houston, TX

    Houston Dynamo Rebrand soccer branding badge mls logo identity rebrand dynamo houston
    Houston Dynamo Rebrand football soccer branding rebrand identity logo badge mls dynamo texas houston
    QTS manufacturing industrial design branding brand identity logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

