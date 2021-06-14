Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Budapest

  • The Creative Canopy

    The Creative Canopy

    Budapest

    Lake Dunes magnesium branding logo geometric bird blue heron heron dunes michigan great lakes
    Women's Day looking eye woman women type fun
    MW logo concept mill woodworking carpentry millwork wood mark vector geometric branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Aliz Buzas

    Aliz Buzas

    Budapest

    Endless infinite endless plants nature editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Quarantine Carpet ikea sea home office pandemic carpet covid editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Malcolm & Marie black and white marie malcolm zendaya beauty editorial illustration woman editorial illustration
    • Illustration
  • Nata Schepy

    Nata Schepy

    Budapest, Hungary

    Curves procreate ipad drawing ipad photoshop texture editorial conceptual cartoon illustration drawing character
    Illustration map ipad ipad pro branding procreate product photoshop texture people editorial cartoon conceptual illustration drawing character
    Team art sketch ipadproart ipadpro procreate people editorial conceptual cartoon character drawing illustration
    • Illustration
  • Bettina Szekany

    Bettina Szekany

    Budapest

    Moody meditation app player playlist calm meditation dark card minimal mobile app ux ui
    Full Moon Period Tracker women woman period calendar cycle period tracker clean minimal mobile app ux ui
    Diagnostics on demand white clean doctor medical webdesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Péter Mühlbauer

    Péter Mühlbauer

    Budapest

    3D Syscops mascot brand design brand mascot white robot light model guardian cop security robot security mascot security 3d modeling render robot c4d 3d mascot android
    Syscops mascot illustration it it robot robots mascot illustration minimal robot minimalist robocop cop robot character 2d character 2d mascot robot mascot light robot illustraion robot
    Blockben Landing Prototype element 3d c4d gold transitions principle landing page crypto animation prototype 3d blockchain ui fintech
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zoltán Czékmány

    Zoltán Czékmány

    Budapest, Hungary

    Crypto Landing Page 3d nft tokens cryptocurrency coin stock exchange litecoin bitcoin website design ux ui layout layoout web currency crypto
    Winery Website bottle wineyard design typography layout web website webdesign ux ui grapes grape wine bottle wine winery
    Mobile Bank App interface ux ui mobile ui finance app money design app mobile mobile app design fintech financial app financial finance banking app bank app banking bank app design mobile design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Peltan-Brosz

    Peltan-Brosz

    Budapest

    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery package design vector identity gastronomy bar cocktail drink brew thailand barel vintage vine vinegar pineapple
    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery red orange patch typography drink packaging thailand cocktail bar pineapple vinegar
    Johann Bertleff family 19th-century heraldry redrawn. romania hungary monogram logo monogram 19th century count classic vector coat of arms heraldry heritage lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • bozor.io

    bozor.io

    Budapest

    Details page enterprise software design enterprise software enterprise app design enterprise app enterprise uidesign ui design ui uxdesign ux design ux visual design
    Hide and show navigation bar visualdesign visual design visual ui uidesign ui design ui animation uxdesign prototype ux design ux interaction design interaction
    Notification list in side sheet visual designs visual design ui design uidesign ui ux ui uiux ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ux enterprise software enterprise app enterprise ux enterprise digital product design digital product product design productdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • János Kőrös

    János Kőrös

    Budapest, Hungary

    RTJ design letters calligraphy lettering typography type
    Letters brush graphic design design letters calligraphy letter script lettering typography type
    Built in Unity handlettering illustration graphic design design letters lettering typography type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Csenge Szalkai

    Csenge Szalkai

    Budapest, Hungary

    Procreate, here we go II. illustration lines practice kitty illustration kitten cats learning procreate 2d character
    Procreate, here we go I. 2d digital painting illustration girly character horse freehand drawing procreate
    Empty State Screens III. lilac yellow xd ux people mobile ui mobile illustrator clean empty state ui vector illustration geometric flat 2d minimal character app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zsolt Baritz

    Zsolt Baritz

    Budapest, Hungary

    UEFA 2021 illustrations adobeillustrator flat europe budapest combino tram decor uefa football characterdesign funny character illustration
    Softly record cover cover song album character illustration
    World Bee Day 🐝 digitalpainting dibitalart art bee illustration
    • Illustration

How it works

  Search & Filter

    Search & Filter

  Direct Access

    Direct Access

  Close the deal

    Close the deal

