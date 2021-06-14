Hire freelance creative directors in Budapest

  • Peltan-Brosz

    Peltan-Brosz

    Budapest

    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery package design vector identity gastronomy bar cocktail drink brew thailand barel vintage vine vinegar pineapple
    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery red orange patch typography drink packaging thailand cocktail bar pineapple vinegar
    Johann Bertleff family 19th-century heraldry redrawn. romania hungary monogram logo monogram 19th century count classic vector coat of arms heraldry heritage lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • bozor.io

    bozor.io

    Budapest

    Details page enterprise software design enterprise software enterprise app design enterprise app enterprise uidesign ui design ui uxdesign ux design ux visual design
    Hide and show navigation bar visualdesign visual design visual ui uidesign ui design ui animation uxdesign prototype ux design ux interaction design interaction
    Notification list in side sheet visual designs visual design ui design uidesign ui ux ui uiux ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ux enterprise software enterprise app enterprise ux enterprise digital product design digital product product design productdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • hunap_studio

    hunap_studio

    Budapest

    Say Yes wordmark typogaphy black white black emblem logo minimal clean kapor brand hunapstudio hunap say yes sayyes proposal wedding
    Solved Beauty logo logodesign logo design beauty logo logotype pastel beauty solved simple conditioner shampoo cosmetic wodmark clean minimal kapor brand design logo hunapstudio hunap
    Solved Beauty package design kovacsapor kapor pastel colors pastel branding packaging packagedesign clean package shampoo conditioner soap brand design logo hunapstudio hunap
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Viktor Keri

    Viktor Keri

    Budapest I Hungary

    Summer vibes doodle summer sunny ice cream skateboard skater illustration sk8 cartoon character
    Summer vibes ride summer character character design ice skateboarding skater sk8 illustration
    Chillin' birdy bird drinking friends doodle cartoon illustration hanging character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • The Creative Canopy

    The Creative Canopy

    Budapest

    Lake Dunes magnesium branding logo geometric bird blue heron heron dunes michigan great lakes
    Women's Day looking eye woman women type fun
    MW logo concept mill woodworking carpentry millwork wood mark vector geometric branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • LittleredScrewdriver

    LittleredScrewdriver

    Budapest, Magyarorszag

    Damascus knife 3D Render model bronze metal 3d design wood sharp chef cook mastery kitchen knife blade iron steel damascus forge
    SteamPunk Lamp Project ( Edison style bulb ) big glass romantic decoration ultimate style loft rendered orange night lights lamp steampunk 3d edison. render string light warm bulb
    SteamPunk Lamp Project ( Edison style bulb at night ) big glass romantic decoration ultimate style loft rendered orange night lights lamp steampunk 3d edison. render string light warm bulb
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Aliz Buzas

    Aliz Buzas

    Budapest

    Endless infinite endless plants nature editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Quarantine Carpet ikea sea home office pandemic carpet covid editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Malcolm & Marie black and white marie malcolm zendaya beauty editorial illustration woman editorial illustration
    • Illustration
  • János Nyujtó

    János Nyujtó

    Budapest Hungary

    Ulab website design substance painter marvelous designer zbrush octane c4d 3dcharacter characterdesign character 3d web design website ui design ui
    DHL animation isometric design dhl amsterdam airport city isometric arnoldrender c4d animation 3d animation 3d
    Triib UX/UI design green sport website sport app sports design animated ui ux ui 2d animation animation
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bettina Szekany

    Bettina Szekany

    Budapest

    Moody meditation app player playlist calm meditation dark card minimal mobile app ux ui
    Full Moon Period Tracker women woman period calendar cycle period tracker clean minimal mobile app ux ui
    Diagnostics on demand white clean doctor medical webdesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • David Kozma

    David Kozma

    Budapest

    Chilling girl cat procreate vector illustration minimal vector illustration character design
    The Fros gang concept art character design illustration characterdesign character graffiti axolotl frog streetwear streetart street
    Dr. Dive concept art character design poison london aquaman fish frog illustration character
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nata Schepy

    Nata Schepy

    Budapest, Hungary

    Curves procreate ipad drawing ipad photoshop texture editorial conceptual cartoon illustration drawing character
    Illustration map ipad ipad pro branding procreate product photoshop texture people editorial cartoon conceptual illustration drawing character
    Team art sketch ipadproart ipadpro procreate people editorial conceptual cartoon character drawing illustration
    • Illustration

