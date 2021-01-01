Hire freelance designers in Hungary

  • The Creative Canopy

    The Creative Canopy

    Budapest

    Lake Dunes magnesium branding logo geometric bird blue heron heron dunes michigan great lakes
    Women's Day looking eye woman women type fun
    MW logo concept mill woodworking carpentry millwork wood mark vector geometric branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Aliz Buzas

    Aliz Buzas

    Budapest

    Endless infinite endless plants nature editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Quarantine Carpet ikea sea home office pandemic carpet covid editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Malcolm & Marie black and white marie malcolm zendaya beauty editorial illustration woman editorial illustration
    • Illustration
  • Viktor Vörös

    Viktor Vörös

    Hungary

    Project: Fountain — REVEAL!!! harmony bridge movement misshapen cloud srs
    Project: Fountain — Countdown: 1 !!! srs misshapen cloud
    Project: Fountain — Countdown: 2 !!! misshapen cloud srs
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Bettina Szekany

    Bettina Szekany

    Budapest

    Moody meditation app player playlist calm meditation dark card minimal mobile app ux ui
    Full Moon Period Tracker women woman period calendar cycle period tracker clean minimal mobile app ux ui
    Diagnostics on demand white clean doctor medical webdesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nata Schepy

    Nata Schepy

    Budapest, Hungary

    Curves procreate ipad drawing ipad photoshop texture editorial conceptual cartoon illustration drawing character
    Illustration map ipad ipad pro branding procreate product photoshop texture people editorial cartoon conceptual illustration drawing character
    Team art sketch ipadproart ipadpro procreate people editorial conceptual cartoon character drawing illustration
    • Illustration
  • Lazlo Esh

    Lazlo Esh

    Hungary

    Terence Hill italy terence hill score boots pinball machine bucket player gamer high score kick master shirt illustration character 2d animation loop ae gif
    Biggie biggie hiphop rap sea speed water rip notorious b.i.g. yacht boat character typography after aniamtion 2d animation loop ae gif
    Friday is coming! trash rubber hose headphone after effects mobil laptop beer character loop ae animation cleaner dj party club dancer friday dance
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • János Kőrös

    János Kőrös

    Budapest, Hungary

    RTJ design letters calligraphy lettering typography type
    Letters brush graphic design design letters calligraphy letter script lettering typography type
    Built in Unity handlettering illustration graphic design design letters lettering typography type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Attila Kasza

    Attila Kasza

    Hungary

    Mygdal Plantlight Concept green mygdal light plant minimalist concept web design web ui design
    Philips Hue Play Concept play hue philips minimalist concept web design web ui design
    Dyson Supersonic Concept hair dryer dyson minimalist concept web design web ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Peltan-Brosz

    Peltan-Brosz

    Budapest

    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery package design vector identity gastronomy bar cocktail drink brew thailand barel vintage vine vinegar pineapple
    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery red orange patch typography drink packaging thailand cocktail bar pineapple vinegar
    Johann Bertleff family 19th-century heraldry redrawn. romania hungary monogram logo monogram 19th century count classic vector coat of arms heraldry heritage lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Péter Mühlbauer

    Péter Mühlbauer

    Budapest

    3D Syscops mascot brand design brand mascot white robot light model guardian cop security robot security mascot security 3d modeling render robot c4d 3d mascot android
    Syscops mascot illustration it it robot robots mascot illustration minimal robot minimalist robocop cop robot character 2d character 2d mascot robot mascot light robot illustraion robot
    Blockben Landing Prototype element 3d c4d gold transitions principle landing page crypto animation prototype 3d blockchain ui fintech
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zsolt Varga | SEK

    Zsolt Varga | SEK

    Hungary

    bitrise.io poster VOL 2. isometric art isometric mech poster art editorial art editorial poster design poster budapest robot art robotics robot sek city sekond character design vector illustrator character illustration
    Stackshare illustration lazy computer talk arrows lineart webcam retro office editorial illustration headset crt vectorart character design sek artwork ai vector illustrator character illustration
    Stackshare illustration artwork coffee stroke lines minimal sek blue illustraion illustrator editorial art character tired workflow office rolodex editorial lineart vector illustration vector vectorart
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

