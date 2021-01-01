Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Uganda for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Uganda on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andy Katamba
Kampala • $28 (USD) per hour
About Andy Katamba
A passionate and creative guy with creative discipline in graphics design and UX/UI.
Work History
-
Graphics designer / Front-end developer @ Bolt Digital Agency
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- front-end dev
- front-end development
- graphic and web design
- seo expert
- social media marketing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Arnold Ssebutiko
Uganda
About Arnold Ssebutiko
Motion designer
Work History
-
Motion Graphics Artist @ Vision Group (uganda)
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d 3d animation
- broadcast
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vizualization
Siraj Kimuli
Kampala, Uganda
About Siraj Kimuli
Let's about about experiences.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
NinnoJackjr
Uganda • $100 (USD) per hour
About NinnoJackjr
Design, sleep, reap-it
Work History
-
Lead designer @ Agandy Studios
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd