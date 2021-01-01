Hire freelance designers in Uganda

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 54 freelance designers in Uganda available for hire

  • NinnoJackjr

    NinnoJackjr

    Uganda

    Events web page ui events webdesign landingpage adobexd design madewithadobexd ui
    Movie Booking UI ux ui johnwick madewithadobexd uganda app adobexd
    Motor bike, store ui uganda adobexd madewithadobexd design ux ui shop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Arnold Ssebutiko

    Arnold Ssebutiko

    Uganda

    Screw Heads simulation modelling cinema4d design illustration abstract arnold c4d
    Circularly offset minimal pink cylinders polkadots spheres cylinder cone motion design abstract art illustration abstract c4d redshift
    City Unknown mograph extrude cube city rs experiment illustration displacement design cinema4d motion design c4d redshift
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Siraj Kimuli

    Siraj Kimuli

    Kampala, Uganda

    Website Design red branding black white webdesign typography design
    Dashboard design design app ui ux dashboard ui
    Profile web ui typography dashboard ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Edwin Kakama

    Edwin Kakama

    Kampala, Uganda

    Nashville Services Ad camera tech surveillance graphicdesign ad social media marketing socialmedia branding
    LEEKAP HONEY 60g social media ads branding ad honey social media social media marketing socialmedia leekap
    ENJOY LEEKAP HONEY graphicdesign ad honey organic social media marketing branding leekap
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Marvin Serunjogi

    Marvin Serunjogi

    Uganda - East Africa

    Excello II brand identity design identity design logo design identity brand identity design brand and identity branding
    Excello logo design identity design brand identity graphics brand identity design graphic brand and identity branding logo
    Evadam logo design typography brand identity brand identity design identity brand brand and identity logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Collins Tugume

    Collins Tugume

    Kampala, Uganda

    Creative Feel logo mock up illustration logo branding design
    Creative Feel logo design branding logo
    The Premium Fantasy League branding design logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Niwarinda James

    Niwarinda James

    Kampala Uganda

    The Skate creativedirection illustrator digitaldesign artdirection animation illustration motiongraphics graphicdesign motiondesign
    31 seconds of March graphic design graphics artdirection illustration digital design motion design motion graphics motion graphic motion
    Jumpy Character digital design illustraion graphic design motion designer motion design motion graphics motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • OKURUT ERIC

    OKURUT ERIC

    kampala, Uganda

    Town Hall Event illustration typography typo adobe illustrator graphic design
    Light typography adobe illustrator
    Poster illustrator photoshop poster design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Kennedy Akora

    Kennedy Akora

    Kamapala, Uganda

    Akora Kennedy - Portfolio Page Exploration designer design interface interaction creation concept ui minimal beauty
    Lightways Dribble minimal dribble creative design beauty bulb style light
    Coolfiner Website Concept explore create beauty define mixed cool designer web ux ui photo homepage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Enktoons

    Enktoons

    Kampala, Uganda

    IMG 20200921 WA0056 design illustration characterdesign
    IMG 20200921 WA0059 characterdesign design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Fleed Tech

    Fleed Tech

    Kampala, Uganda

    Business Card Design fleedtech bakery business card modernbusinesscard businesscard businesscardtemplate
    Powerforex International fleedtech trading forex trading webdesign dark website dark theme dark mode dark app dark ui
    Book Cover fleedtech cover design book design book cover design book covers book cover
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.