Hire freelance mobile designers in Yogyakarta Id

  • Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kemonn 🔥

    Kemonn 🔥

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Messenger Dashboard dashboard status contact video call call channels group team card member profile app dark tools messenger message chat product ux ui
    Brenslá - Outstanding digital design from around the world event news stories portfolio cases media work art collective creative studio agency digital landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    My Work Landing Page personal branding ux agency agency website studio service app digital marketing creativedesign uiux branding design website landing page ui
    Application of Time Discipline list meeting task management calender ios productivity app to do list ux mobile time shedule design clean app ui
    Architecture Landing Page interior property art engineers home page ux architectural architecture branding design web design clean website landing page homepage app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Anggit Yuniar Pradito

    Anggit Yuniar Pradito

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    NFT Website Exploration art ui finance dashboard landing page website ethereum bitcoin marketplace cryptocurrency crypto
    Sharia Bank Landing Page Gradient #Exploration gradient colorful crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto sharia illustration branding dashboard landing page economy bank app banking corporate bank finance website
    Sharia Bank Landing Page #Exploration website landing page dashboard moslem crypto wallet cryptocurrency financial finance bank sharia
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Paperpillar

    Paperpillar

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Medicine Reminder App interface application mobile uiux clean simple health medical reminder medicine 3d app icon typography ux ui illustration design
    Newspaper App Exploration flat design illustration flat design exploration colour
    No specialties listed
  • Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Yogyakarta

    NFT Landing Page Website cryptocurrency crypto art bitcoin coins doge bold noise landing page gradient nft art nft crypto ethereum token
    Plainthing Rebranding brand design presentation clean logo grid minimalist brand book mockup creative design ui gradient screen flat brand identity icon logo branding rebranding
    Biggo Animated Illustrations gradient landing page flat illustrations illustrations teamwork motion graphics animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Plainthing Studio

    Plainthing Studio

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    MyCactus - Landing Page Exploration covid 19 office minimalism cactus workspace plant hobby online shop ecommerce web design website design uiux ui design branding design after effects landing page animation ui
    Bicycle Store Website cycling purple dark mode black shop onlineshop store online store website uidesign ui figma bicycle bike minimal design
    Bancakan - Mobile Valuation Page offer product design property apartment home rent responsive minimalist clean valuation real estate minimal ux ui mobile design app
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dindra Desmipian

    Dindra Desmipian

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Finance icons - Exploration finance icon icon design icon set exploration simple icons colors minimal outline iconography safe transaction
    Sidebar Navigation - Exploration dark mode light mode minimal menu navigation bar web app dashboard design webdesign dashboard expanded collpased navigation sidebar design icon ui exploration
    Package Delivery App - Exploration transport shipping box tracker shipment application package delivery userinterface mobile design icon ui exploration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ceptari Tyas

    Ceptari Tyas

    Yogyakarta, Indonesian

    Loka Travel App explore city map app innovation travel glassmorphism minimalism mobile vacation tourism trip figma clean design ui ux
    Jiko Cryptocurrency Dashboard payment bank layout card ethereum bitcoin trade trading investor investment web app crypto cryptocurrency dashboard ux design ui
    Gempita - Dashboard insight upload instagram platform dekstop app statistic analytic ux dark mode dashboard neon gradient ui website product design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Work & Office Lottie Animations startup computer office json lottie after effects motion graphics motion aniamted illustration animation team work design branding website uiux header hero illustration landing page illustration
    Coina - Cryptocurrency Market Landing 3D Exploration blockchain bitcoin coins investment money banking bank mining cryptocurrency 3d illustration cinema4d blender branding design header hero illustration ui landing page illustration 3d
    Cheapo - Digital Banking 3D Exploration isometric illustration homepage 3d header hero illustration website landing page landing gateway payment digital bank bank
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    MyCactus - Landing Page Exploration covid 19 office minimalism cactus workspace plant hobby online shop ecommerce web design website design uiux ui design branding design after effects landing page animation ui
    Mipik - Online Shop Landing Page clothes trending fashion women ecommerce shopping shop online shop website web design uiux design landing page uidesign motion graphics graphic design animation ui
    Permanukan - Pets Landing Page Eksploration interaction graphic design animal conservation animals bird pets uiux website web design ui design branding header after effects landing page animation ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

