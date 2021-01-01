Hire freelance designers in Yogyakarta Id

  Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Kemonn 🔥

    Kemonn 🔥

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Brenslá - Outstanding digital design from around the world event news stories portfolio cases media work art collective creative studio agency digital landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Diabetics BuyBack - Branding color guide circle geometry card logogrid logogram logo design clean presentation guidebook brand guideline brand identity brand design minimalist rebranding brand logo branding simple design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Anggit Yuniar Pradito

    Anggit Yuniar Pradito

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    NFT Website Exploration art ui finance dashboard landing page website ethereum bitcoin marketplace cryptocurrency crypto
    Sharia Bank Landing Page Gradient #Exploration gradient colorful crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto sharia illustration branding dashboard landing page economy bank app banking corporate bank finance website
    Sharia Bank Landing Page #Exploration website landing page dashboard moslem crypto wallet cryptocurrency financial finance bank sharia
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    My Work Landing Page personal branding ux agency agency website studio service app digital marketing creativedesign uiux branding design website landing page ui
    Application of Time Discipline list meeting task management calender ios productivity app to do list ux mobile time shedule design clean app ui
    Architecture Landing Page interior property art engineers home page ux architectural architecture branding design web design clean website landing page homepage app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Yogyakarta

    NFT Landing Page Website cryptocurrency crypto art bitcoin coins doge bold noise landing page gradient nft art nft crypto ethereum token
    Plainthing Rebranding brand design presentation clean logo grid minimalist brand book mockup creative design ui gradient screen flat brand identity icon logo branding rebranding
    Biggo Animated Illustrations gradient landing page flat illustrations illustrations teamwork motion graphics animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Mipik - Online Shop Landing Page clothes trending fashion women ecommerce shopping shop online shop website web design uiux design landing page uidesign motion graphics graphic design animation ui
    Permanukan - Pets Landing Page Eksploration interaction graphic design animal conservation animals bird pets uiux website web design ui design branding header after effects landing page animation ui
    Currency - Landing Page Exploration online money changer credit card bank currency money card uiux website web design ui design branding design motion graphics header illustration landing page animation ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Dhefry Andirezha

    Dhefry Andirezha

    Yogyakarta , Indonesia

    Header Exploration for Queen Yoga Website dark homepage ui header gradient landing page web design workout health yoga apps yoga web design yoga app uidesign meditation website design yoga class yoga website yoga trainers yoga classes
    Header Exploration - Peacelah Mental Health Website ✌️ illustration healthy ui design doctor health gradient graphic design oneweekwonders dark clean ux ui mental health mental medical landing page header web design website design homepage
    Header Exploration - Simantap Online Payment ✨ oneweekwomders save money app landing page card web design fintech money finance creditcard bank onlinepayment payment branding logo header website ui gradient homepage
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Work & Office Lottie Animations startup computer office json lottie after effects motion graphics motion aniamted illustration animation team work design branding website uiux header hero illustration landing page illustration
    Coina - Cryptocurrency Market Landing 3D Exploration blockchain bitcoin coins investment money banking bank mining cryptocurrency 3d illustration cinema4d blender branding design header hero illustration ui landing page illustration 3d
    Cheapo - Digital Banking 3D Exploration isometric illustration homepage 3d header hero illustration website landing page landing gateway payment digital bank bank
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Paperpillar

    Paperpillar

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Medicine Reminder App interface application mobile uiux clean simple health medical reminder medicine 3d app icon typography ux ui illustration design
    Newspaper App Exploration flat design illustration flat design exploration colour
    No specialties listed
  Desemy Kristanto

    Desemy Kristanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Reviews Site Landing Page Exploration landing page vector internet web ui character design illustration
    Cloud Storage Header Illustration drive safety design web ui tech above the fold landing page cloud storage isometric illustration
    Eid Mubarak 1442 H procreate eid al fitr islam muslim eid mubarak mubarak eid character illustration
    • Illustration
  One Week Wonders

    One Week Wonders

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    CERDIAL care. - Health Care Website medical treatment landing page minimal header serfice hospital medicine care health branding homepage website ux ui clean design
    Moses Travell Landing Page🚀 popular simple business holiday travell travelling ui landing page design
    HELIOS NFT Marketplace Website landing page bitcoin nfts art cryptoart website web design web marketplace dark token nft cryptocurrency crypto ui ux ui design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

