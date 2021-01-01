Hire freelance designers in Chennai

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 631 freelance designers in Chennai available for hire

  • Praveen raj

    Praveen raj

    Chennai, India

    Landing Page payment crypto website dark mesh blur gradient branding ui logo illustration design app web ios minimal landing page
    Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
    Designknot website ui design designer case studies services testimonial 3d illustrations ux mockup clean gradient dashboard ios web minimal landing page design designknot ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vivek Karthikeyan

    Vivek Karthikeyan

    Chennai, India

    TinyUI #7 friends popup contact search people user contacts list
    TinyUI #6 button input field alert error profile username email form design form field form
    TinyUI #5 card web design buy shop catalog product ratings review comment cards
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anantha Krishnan

    Anantha Krishnan

    Chennai, Tamilnadu

    MAESTRO RAJA
    Tribute to U1 fanart 02
    U1 RECORDS FANART! TRIBUTE TO MY FAVOURITE MUSIC COMPOSER
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Prashanth

    Prashanth

    Chennai

    The Fellowship dribbble character magic gandalf lotr lordoftherings graphicdesign shot vector follow design illustration
    The King's Ride nature silhouette king character logo dribbble graphicdesign shot vector follow design illustration
    Like Father, Like Daughter art creative colours tribal nature silhouette sunset abstract dribbble graphicdesign shot vector follow illustration designer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Srinivasan Rajan

    Srinivasan Rajan

    Chennai, India

    Employee Engagement | Dashboard ui ux product sass employee engagement dashboard overview heat map search app monkey culture
    Dashkit | Dashboard list search reports overview ui color graph sales design uidesign product dashboard ui dashboard kit uiux
    Remote Control Mobile app ux ui rajan srinivasan smart iot buttons control tv app neumorphism skeumorphism tv remote
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ruthiran Babu

    Ruthiran Babu

    Chennai

    Sidebar Component integrations ui animation module recents sidenav sidebar principle interaction
    Schedule dashboards email reports executives analytics dashboard reporting share recurring dashboards
    Sales workflow execution interaction mobile principle for mac crm portal crm software deal crm
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Danny Jose

    Danny Jose

    Chennai

    Quintype - deliver news faster userexperience branding ui illustration design art
    The Modern Workplace vector branding photoshop digitalartist artist illustration design art
    Loco photoshop digitalartist artist illustration design art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shanmuga 7

    Shanmuga 7

    chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

    Story app2 - STORIZ storiz ux mobile app quora medium books health posts stories blog mobileapp story
    Story app - STORIZ mobile app reading app books app bookstore medium blogs books story story app storybook
    PlantMall - Web Header webheader web design mobile environment soil seed plants app shopping green planting sell buy plants tree plant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Hariharan

    Hariharan

    chennai, India

    Pregnancy Check App icons design colors chennai typography minimal ux ui
    Harris Eon Portfolio augmentedreality virtualreality gamification playful bold visual hireme projects casestudies navigation accessibility gradients colors love fashion design ui minimal typography
    Thiq Jacklyn Fashion Photographer designchallenge photography website chennai hamburger photography logo branding studio gradients typography camera humanise aerial landscape photoshop portfolio gradient minimal fashion photographer
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nantha Kumar

    Nantha Kumar

    Chennai, Tamilnadu

    Mobile App Components UI mobile app component ui components
    Medicare Components UI component ui stats design system components
    Medicare Dashboard ecg data graphical design stats activity medical care dashboard ui dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raghunath RV

    Raghunath RV

    Chennai - India

    Client mail - One work platform component design system dashboard interaction minimal meetings projects attachment chat calendar filters light interface button list navigation platform apple mac app mail
    Form Builder - Runtime Page tag dropdown design tab search product design website component errors navigation form field chart calendar progress widgets input form web
    Form Builder web drag and drop styleguide design system clean widgets form field builder input form components navigation website product design search tab design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.