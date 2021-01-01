Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Chennai

Viewing 11 out of 638 freelance UI & visual designers in Chennai available for hire

  • Vivek Karthikeyan

    Vivek Karthikeyan

    Chennai, India

    TinyUI #7 friends popup contact search people user contacts list
    TinyUI #6 button input field alert error profile username email form design form field form
    TinyUI #5 card web design buy shop catalog product ratings review comment cards
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Praveen raj

    Praveen raj

    Chennai, India

    Web App UI user persona user journey unfold dribbble components cards ux web app saas branding logo illustration design app web ios minimal landing page ui
    Landing Page payment crypto website dark mesh blur gradient branding ui logo illustration design app web ios minimal landing page
    Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nantha Kumar

    Nantha Kumar

    Chennai, Tamilnadu

    Mobile App Components UI mobile app component ui components
    Medicare Components UI component ui stats design system components
    Medicare Dashboard ecg data graphical design stats activity medical care dashboard ui dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shanmuga 7

    Shanmuga 7

    chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

    Story app2 - STORIZ storiz ux mobile app quora medium books health posts stories blog mobileapp story
    Story app - STORIZ mobile app reading app books app bookstore medium blogs books story story app storybook
    PlantMall - Web Header webheader web design mobile environment soil seed plants app shopping green planting sell buy plants tree plant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ruthiran Babu

    Ruthiran Babu

    Chennai

    Sidebar Component integrations ui animation module recents sidenav sidebar principle interaction
    Schedule dashboards email reports executives analytics dashboard reporting share recurring dashboards
    Sales workflow execution interaction mobile principle for mac crm portal crm software deal crm
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Srinivasan Rajan

    Srinivasan Rajan

    Chennai, India

    Employee Engagement | Dashboard ui ux product sass employee engagement dashboard overview heat map search app monkey culture
    Dashkit | Dashboard list search reports overview ui color graph sales design uidesign product dashboard ui dashboard kit uiux
    Remote Control Mobile app ux ui rajan srinivasan smart iot buttons control tv app neumorphism skeumorphism tv remote
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hariharan

    Hariharan

    chennai, India

    Pregnancy Check App icons design colors chennai typography minimal ux ui
    Harris Eon Portfolio augmentedreality virtualreality gamification playful bold visual hireme projects casestudies navigation accessibility gradients colors love fashion design ui minimal typography
    Thiq Jacklyn Fashion Photographer designchallenge photography website chennai hamburger photography logo branding studio gradients typography camera humanise aerial landscape photoshop portfolio gradient minimal fashion photographer
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sandhya

    Sandhya

    Chennai, India

    Spade Aesthetics Logo Design logodesign logo vector createwithadobexd uidesign adobexd
    3D Ebook Flip Animation in Adobe XD createwithadobexd rosegold design microinteraction animation uidesign minimal adobexd
    Halloween Pumpkin - Dark/Light mode halloween pumpkin pumpkin halloween createwithadobexd uidesign vector cute animation microinteraction autoanimate adobexd
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ajay Shekhawat

    Ajay Shekhawat

    Chennai, India

    Mental Health Awareness and Help - Mobile Screens heart agency mobile borders issues medical health books doctors therapist search explore login chat content mental health therapy mental health awareness mentalhealth mental
    Mental Health Awareness and Help - Mobile Screens mentalhealth trending uiux product illustrations／ui mobile illustrations feed login chat accessibility support awareness mental health awareness therapists therapy mental health mental
    Saving Goals App Online Money Banking form completed setting goal banking cards saved finance money goals save money save
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raghunath RV

    Raghunath RV

    Chennai - India

    Client mail composer - One work platform macos ios mac app mac slider attachment button tabs templates icons mail composer rich text design system component
    Client mail - One work platform component design system dashboard interaction minimal meetings projects attachment chat calendar filters light interface button list navigation platform apple mac app mail
    Form Builder - Runtime Page tag dropdown design tab search product design website component errors navigation form field chart calendar progress widgets input form web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Parsa Aghaei

    Parsa Aghaei

    Design Studio

    Moovr Ridesharing App mockup design dailyui driver app ux mobile android ios app ui dark sharing ride rideshare uber
    Cloud Funding Landing Page charts funding cloud loan finance homepage landing page green mockup design website user interface ux ui
    Social Media Donation App My Busk support artist sharing ios application dailyui mobile ux instagram story timeline corona media social donation ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

