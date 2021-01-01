Hire freelance designers in Cali

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 46 freelance designers in Cali available for hire

  • Oh! Valentino

    Cali, Colombia

    Decision. paint abstract water fluid liquid
    Lucky 🍀 fluids water abstract illustration liquids liquid
    09-16 Loteria Cards. pride rainbow death pikachu hat onion brave melon tree loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Felipe Charria

    Cali

    Secufy animation motiongraphics typography ui illustration libro de tapa negocios icono pintar diseño diseños de personajes ilustración
    The 12 Rules of Virality motiongraphics motion design typography branding ui logo gente grafico pintar vector diseños de personajes ilustración
    The Goods landingpage banner podcasts márketing ui infografia logo libro de tapa gente negocios grafico icono ux pintar arte vector diseño diseños de personajes animación ilustración
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Oscar Gil

    Cali - Colombia

    Adventure Chaser Poster forest poster goods nature animal outdoors adventure truegrittexturesupply fox illustration
    Logolounge Uploads logodesigners logoloungebook symbol mark negative space book logo identity brand logolounge logo design
    Mad Rooster Badges adventure outdoors badge design rooster logo illustration animal logo mark identity symbol brand logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • YORY MORRIS

    Cali, Colombia

    SKATE EVERYTHING motion graphics logo artist designer drawing graphic texture comic cartoon skull skate art graphic design merch design skateboard branding character artwork illustration
    36 Days of Type 2021 36daysoftype type design numbers retro tech design typeface graphic design logotype letter minimal texture type font typography branding lettering illustration 36daysoftype08 36 days of type
    36 Days of Type 2021 (Y-9) 3d vector logotype typeface font minimal brutalism letters type typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36 days of type character branding lettering design texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Venttura

    Cali, Colombia

    Monte Oscuro - Ancestral Viche creative logo florida portland miami creative agency liquor viche agency colombia print design print brand identity south america illustration cololombian packaging colombian illustration colombia branding colombia
    Monte Oscuro - Ancestral Viche portland miami florida colombia design colombia agency green organic latin america south america viche black bag pattern packaging design package design packaging colombian illustration cololombian packaging branding colombia colombia
    Monte Oscuro - Ancestral Viche south america box design box print designer print design print branding colombia packaging illustration liquor viche calibre packaging creative agency south america design colombia illustration cololombian packaging colombia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mateoto

    Cali, Colombia

    Greedy Grubb funny restaurant illustration logo chicken
    Greedy Grubb funny illustration logo chicken restaurant
    D'Lu logo food mateoto restaurant cartoon dinosaur
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Sebastián López Castro

    Cali, Colombia

    Cast a Spell loop character animation vector sorcery sorcerer spell wizard witchcraft witch animation magic
    Astro Monkey astronaut stars moon shooting star space monkey character animation illustration vector motion graphics animation
    New Logo Animation branding identity design wolf motion graphics 2d motion new image design animation logo animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Jorge Steban Talaga Soto

    Palmira, Colombia

    Beats - mobile product design uidesign mobile apps design ui ux
    Social Media Pack uidesigner concept ux design webdesign designer app website uxui ui ux
    3D Collection ux design interface render cinema4d design art concept 3d motion graphics ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jaime Burbano

    Cali, Colombia

    Vakros - Mobile Design flat website design website web design ux user interface design minimal design process ui design
    Portfolio - Mobile Design branding website design website web design ux user interface design minimal design process ui design
    Money Delivery - Mobile Design mobile application mobile app design mobile app mobile ui mobile website design website web design ux user interface design minimal design process ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mografic

    Cali, Colombia

    vacuna animacion motion graphics motiongraphics illustraion vector animation illustration design
    Logo animado MOUNTAIN SOUL animate branding logo characterdesign character vector illustrator animation illustration design
    mountainSoul 3 minimal logo vector branding flat character illustrator illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Wintour

    Cali, Colombia

    GIVEAWAY 3 love friend branding logo portrait minimal vector illustrator illustration flat design
    GIVEAWAY 2 makeup drag minimal identity portrait logo art vector illustrator illustration flat design
    GIVEAWAY 1 minimal animation portrait logo art vector illustrator illustration flat design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

