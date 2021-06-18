Hire freelance designers in Colombia

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 623 freelance designers in Colombia available for hire

  • JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

    JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

    Colombian based in Rusia

    METAL - YOGA yoga heavy metlal metalhead jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
    METAL-YOGA gato cat metalhead yoga heavy metal jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
    Drawn To: Juneteenth drawn to cartoon network jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Miguel Ángel Avila

    Miguel Ángel Avila

    Bogotá

    May the 4th be with you helmet moss bronze 3d starwars octane cinema4d cinema darthvader vader
    Children's day - Rappi icons home modal app rappiapp icondesign icon rappi
    Icons Children's day - Rappi gorappi icon icons children app ecommerce express pharmacy restaurant drawing drawn rappi
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Estudio Calderón

    Estudio Calderón

    Colombia

    New site ux brand branding creative design illustration lettering typography fonts creative agency design studio type foundry minimalist simple website web ui
    New logotype cali studio black fonts font graphic design design circle logo typography creative branding brand lettering
    Blunch Upright creative design tshirt identity shield vector sportbrand crest sports baseball logo illustration lettering brand branding typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • William Santacruz

    William Santacruz

    Colombia

    Glow City 3d voxel voxel art pixel illustration colombia voxelart magicavoxel
    Sr P. Brawl Stars illustration voxelart magicavoxel
    STU / Brawl Stars illustration 3d voxel art pixel magicavoxel
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Robinsson Cravents

    Robinsson Cravents

    Medellín - Colombia

    All Harm Ends Here 01 zbrush nature art landscape illustration 3dillustration characterdesign illustration 3d
    Breakfast web design isometric isometric illustration flat illustration food infographic illustration 3d
    FOOD DATA LANDING ILLUSTRATION2 VENTANAS2020 character design isometric isometric illustration flat illustration infographic food illustration 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jessica Vaslam

    Jessica Vaslam

    Medellín, Colombia

    Monchies - Web Illustration digital illustration digital art icon illustration web illustration texture character characterdesign photoshop brushes illustration
    RandomStamps #6 brushes photoshop mana potion game design game art postage randomstamp postal illustration potion stamp design stamp
    RandomStamps #5 whistle cartoon illustration cartoon randomstamp postal postage stamp design stamp cartoon character pandemic cuphead toilet paper character design character adobe illustrator vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mario Rocchi

    Mario Rocchi

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    Introducing Difficulty ⚡ Levels - NeonMob levels difficulty design mobile web badges badge sketch illustration ui gamification leveldesign level
    Hello Insight - Website nonprofit ux clean branding landing page homepage illustration ui design marketing website landing
    NeonMob iOS neonmob ux mobile ios ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Oh! Valentino

    Oh! Valentino

    Cali, Colombia

    Decision. paint abstract water fluid liquid
    Lucky 🍀 fluids water abstract illustration liquids liquid
    09-16 Loteria Cards. pride rainbow death pikachu hat onion brave melon tree loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rene Agudelo

    Rene Agudelo

    Bogotá D.C. Colombia

    Productivity benchmarks report Hubstaff 2x team landing layout colombia illustration ux ui 2020 design time tracking monitoring remote digital report productivity hubstaff
    Hubstaff Blog re design composition remote layout landing blog web ux hubstaff ui illustration branding design
    Q&A Rene Agudelo remote work uidesign app ux hubstaff colombia branding illustration remote logo bogota design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Francisco Rendon

    Francisco Rendon

    Medellín / Colombia

    App Concept Back to the future - Onboarding responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Home responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Bot responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Juan Fer ☄️

    Juan Fer ☄️

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Retorna © Cash Transfer Mobile App iphone x ios gif web transfers mobile bank product detail product design website banking finance bank animation interface design app ux ui
    Retorna © Cash Transfer Mobile App cash mobile app transfer transfer website banking finance bank design app ux ui
    Finance white label design system. design system component library components styleguide web interaction banking finance bank flat minimal animation interface design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.