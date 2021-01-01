Hire freelance creative directors in São Paulo
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 845 freelance creative directors in São Paulo available for hire
-
Gui Zamarioli
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Lucas Fields
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Breno Bitencourt
São Paulo, Brazil
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Matheus Nepomuceno
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Thunder Rockets
São Paulo - BR
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Raphael Lopes
São Paulo, Brasil
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Leonardo Felicio
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Daniel Bolyhos
São Paulo, Brasil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Luiz Pereira
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Gabriel Fleury
São Paulo
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Julia Simas
São Paulo
- Animation
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.