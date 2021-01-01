Hire freelance product designers in São Paulo

Viewing 11 out of 845 freelance product designers in São Paulo available for hire

  • Lucas Fields

    Lucas Fields

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Crypto Token Design rocket spacecraft spaceship lunar moon time travel orbit minimalist space future branding identity brand design logo coin token cryptocurrency crypto
    Isora GRC Unused Concept minimalist analysis check mark check connection abstract saas app technology data tech icon symbol mark branding identity brand design logo
    GOCCO Wordmark construction grids grid cafe coffee minimalist letterform lettermark typography type logotype wordmark branding identity brand design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Raphael Lopes

    Raphael Lopes

    São Paulo, Brasil

    StatusBuddy macOS app icon buddy status apple mac icon app icon macos
    Network Radar macOS app icon big sur apple app icon icon design icon
    Rocket Typist macOS app icon
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Breno Bitencourt

    Breno Bitencourt

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Cio da Terra Logo geometric facet editions petal red livros editora south continent america latin flower book branding publisher publishing terra cio logodesign logo
    Moment of Creativity Logo handmade crystal energy peace logo ornamental stone gem jewlery spirit chakra leaf simple organic yoga female artist art handcraft
    Dealing with ETH/NFT bitcoin token non fungible token logo dealing crypto exchange ethereal crypto wallet cryptocurrency app handshake holding hands deal blockchain cryptocurrency smart contract currency crypto ethereum eth
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pedro Caluzni

    Pedro Caluzni

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Shell Box App fuel app payment app wallet ux product design shell box shell app design app interface ui design
    New Portfolio portfolio site launch product design interaction experience visual motion website web interface layout ui design portfolio
    Trigg App finance app ux design trigger mobile app interface design fintech app finance creditcard cashback art direction app design fintech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Paulo Tirabassi

    Paulo Tirabassi

    São Paulo

    Rio de Janeiro 🌴 brazilian brazil draw rj rio de janeiro colors vector flat flat design flat illustration design illustration
    Yoga free Illustrations ux aplication flat freedownload download free yoga uidesign flat design ui flat illustration design illustration
    Plant growing app 🌿 (White version) white ui design uiux app growing plant flat design ux uidesign flat design ui flat illustration design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Phelipe Beserra

    Phelipe Beserra

    São Paulo, Brazil

    bbx design crew logo branding vector illustration brazil
    bbx design crew freelancer purple logo branding brazil
    bbx design crew freelancer tech brazil branding design purple
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Douglas Ramos

    Douglas Ramos

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Pulso Design System Visual Identity Proposal presentation visual identity web colors design typography vector gradient graphic design illustration logo branding
    Cryptocurrency app interface design mobile design illustration app ui wallet cryptocurrency
    Galaxy Lights website projector space visual user interface web ux ui website product design interface enterprise ux business
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gui Zamarioli

    Gui Zamarioli

    São Paulo, Brazil

    chipset infographic tech interaction interactive design illustrator isometric infographic illustration vector
    2021 pink texture magic mushroom new year 2021 character design illustrator illustration vector
    Breaskfast at Pablo's hero print breakfast food dog texture 2d character fun flat design illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Thunder Rockets

    Thunder Rockets

    São Paulo - BR

    Guerrilla Collective ux vector ui logo fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    🚬🍁 ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    Dribbble ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Junior Magalhães

    Junior Magalhães

    São Paulo, Brasil

    Vox Boosting - Loft Q2 Hackday's web illustration typography design app branding ux interface infographics data insights cx dashboard ui
    LoftCred | Branding Explorations finance app loans mortgage loans illustration typography design app art branding logo art direction ux ui
    LoftTrack | Early Explorations minimal flat web interactions product design illustration icon app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Henrique Perticarati

    Henrique Perticarati

    São Paulo

    Icon design for Ahazou app icon design icon set iconography icon
    Mug shot ;) figma shiftnudge interaction ui design cafe mug animation uidesign blender mobile 3d ui coffee
    Jora mobile app Design sketch graphic filter green job search video parallax search results search android ios app design mobile app material ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

