Hire freelance creative directors in İstanbul

  • Erdem Tonyalı

    Erdem Tonyalı

    İstanbul

    upu.io : Logo & Packaging symbol packaging hoopoe bird icon logotype illustration identity branding logo
    upu.io : Logo symbol hoopoe bird logotype icon design illustration identity branding logo
    RT Pos : Card glass effect money transfer credit card pos system debitcard icon type lettering logotype monogram design identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Sencer B. Yılmaz

    Sencer B. Yılmaz

    Istanbul

    Printmeet - Print & Shipping dribbble hello animation 2d after effects tshirt print animation icon vector illustration mobile design web ui
    Printmeet - Shop / Designer Switch on off button animation switch button animation illustration landing app mobile design web ux ui
    Printmeet mobile branding typography homepage landing illustration design web ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Burak Karakaya

    Burak Karakaya

    Istanbul

    Database Management App webdesign 3d particle management cloud database data web design website simple site color web art flat product ux ui design
    Mobile Provider Web Page web application provider website design landingpage dark theme data visualization web app web design website simple site color web art flat product ux ui design
    Zivmi / Global Payment ux design ui design payment app finance bank payment application simple clear app design mobile app app mobile art product ux ui design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alper Tornaci

    Alper Tornaci

    Istanbul, Turkey

    X-Team / Hire Developer Animation step stepper form branding design ux ui
    X-Team / Mainpage Animation landing landingpage clean website animation branding design ux ui
    Narrator Audiobook Store ebook book audiobook mobile ios design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Semih Kodarlak

    Semih Kodarlak

    Istanbul, Turkey

    Peaceful artwork istanbul peaceful peace pigeons illustrator photoshop adobe motion graphic graphic art illustration
    Religions in peace religion photoshop adobe illustrator motion graphic artwork art illusration
    Hagia Sophia, Istanbul hagia sophia istanbul adobe photoshop illustrator motion graphic artwork art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • burak beceren

    burak beceren

    istanbul / Turkey

    principles for system design abstract tetris blocks lego drawing artwork character design vector graphic design illustration editorial illustration intercom principles for system design
    stay home! doodle artwork design character design vector burak beceren graphic design illustration clean simple do it with your style stay home
    idea bakery logo amblem emblem vector branding logo design idea bakery bakery idea bread icon logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Burak Canpolat

    Burak Canpolat

    Istanbul

    Concept Website for Crunch Türkiye - cikolatam.com figma sketch mobile nestle website dec85 chocolate ui design uxdesign ux design ux ui ui ux
    Concept Website for Teklas 🚘 concept interaction interface figma sketch webdesign web dec85 car ux design ux uidesign uiux ui
    Concept Website for Selfy 🎉 figma sketch mobile website concept website design website web ui design ui ux ui uxdesign uxui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Özgür Korkmaz

    Özgür Korkmaz

    İstanbul

    Look(Agency) Hello Page research information architecture responsive design illustrations icon lead usability colors user experience design ui ux user interface design
    Look Loading... Hello. ui colors usability typography lead branding logo user interface design design
    Look(Agency) Navigation responsive creative design research typography branding lead usability user interface design ui ux user experience design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kemal Sanli

    Kemal Sanli

    Istanbul

    espresso espresso glass italian style brewing shot glas coffee espresso
    flower pink green leaf illustration minimal graphic plant stone water glass flower
    Passion Fruit Lotus graphic design glass flower lotus passion fruit drinks coctail illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nazım Can Tunç

    Nazım Can Tunç

    İstanbul

    Spotify You (Material You Redesign) app google design material ui material music player
    Octonion Web Site
    Sport TV Web Site
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Turgay Mutlay

    Turgay Mutlay

    İstanbul

    IconCrab - Icon Exporter figmacommunity iconexport iconcrab plugin figma creator typography ux branding ui design color logo vector illustration icon
    Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
    DigiCoin Web Design app iphone web minimal 3d coin typography ux branding ui design logo color vector icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

