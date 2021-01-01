Hire freelance designers in İstanbul

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 794 freelance designers in İstanbul available for hire

  • Kemal Sanli

    Istanbul

    espresso espresso glass italian style brewing shot glas coffee espresso
    flower pink green leaf illustration minimal graphic plant stone water glass flower
    Passion Fruit Lotus graphic design glass flower lotus passion fruit drinks coctail illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Turgay Mutlay

    İstanbul

    IconCrab - Icon Exporter figmacommunity iconexport iconcrab plugin figma creator typography ux branding ui design color logo vector illustration icon
    Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
    DigiCoin Web Design app iphone web minimal 3d coin typography ux branding ui design logo color vector icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Omer Erdogan

    Turkey, Istanbul

    Userguiding Dashboard charts statistic minimal interface web app ux white clean saas onboard onboarding web dashboard card dashboard charts dashboard ui cards application app
    Dashboard Mobile View - Schedule mobile design clean ui simple ui task minimalist light trend meeting schedule list todo app ios cards clean mobile ui mobile dashboad
    Dashboard Mobile View profile finance payment graphic statistic patient doctor clinic dashboad cards ui cards mobile design mobile app mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mustafa Kural

    istanbul, Turkey

    ZAKKUM Album "DUBLE- I & II" Cover Art album artwork duble istanbul zakkum music band music album cover icon vector design drawing illustration
    Portrait face painting drawing portrait portrait painting illustration digital painting
    Pandemic Heroes-P1 covid-19 heroes pandemic digital illustration digital art digital painting drawing character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Murat Kalkavan

    istanbul

    Badass Skull hicetnunc crypto art nfts skull animated gif animation nftart nft digital art 2d character design illustration
    Naomi Nagata fanart 2d digital art character design illustration
    Escape pointillism fire digital brush animal 2d digital art illustration
    • Illustration
  • Furkan Söyler

    Istanbul

    Salmorejo sketch daily flat 2d vector illustration design salmorejo food procreate adobe illustrator texture drawing
    Khachapuri drawing texture adobe illustrator procreate food khachapuri daily design illustration vector 2d
    Francesinha digital adobe illustrator styleframe drawing texture sketch color food procreate graphic design illustration daily flat design 2d vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Erdem Tonyalı

    İstanbul

    upu.io : Logo & Packaging symbol packaging hoopoe bird icon logotype illustration identity branding logo
    upu.io : Logo symbol hoopoe bird logotype icon design illustration identity branding logo
    RT Pos : Card glass effect money transfer credit card pos system debitcard icon type lettering logotype monogram design identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Murat Ak

    Istanbul

    Music Web App concept ux ui ui design landing welcome page start page homepage landing page music app ui music app music
    Sports Landing Page design ux ui page website concept get started banner hero main landing homepage extreme sports sports
    Travel Web App ⛺ search bar travel search homepage website destination discover trip planner trip travel app travel
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sencer B. Yılmaz

    Istanbul

    Printmeet - Print & Shipping dribbble hello animation 2d after effects tshirt print animation icon vector illustration mobile design web ui
    Printmeet - Shop / Designer Switch on off button animation switch button animation illustration landing app mobile design web ux ui
    Printmeet mobile branding typography homepage landing illustration design web ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • creathive

    Istanbul

    upu.io : Logo & Packaging symbol packaging hoopoe bird icon logotype illustration identity branding logo
    upu.io : Logo symbol hoopoe bird logotype icon design illustration identity branding logo
    Printmeet - Print & Shipping dribbble hello animation 2d after effects tshirt print animation icon vector illustration mobile design web ui
    No specialties listed
  • Emre Mazursky

    Istanbul

    💳 K A R D O 💳 social chart stats kardo mastercard visa pay payment card credit fintech money finance mobile dashboard iphone app ux ios ui
    💸 FYNANCE BRO 32000 💸 stats chart family social pay payment fintech credit cash money finance mobile dashboard iphone app ux ios ui
    J U K E B O X 📻 browse iphone album list profile player play music playlist jukebox product design mobile app ios ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

