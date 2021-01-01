Hire freelance mobile designers in İstanbul

Viewing 11 out of 796 freelance mobile designers in İstanbul available for hire

  • Omer Erdogan

    Omer Erdogan

    Turkey, Istanbul

    Userguiding Dashboard charts statistic minimal interface web app ux white clean saas onboard onboarding web dashboard card dashboard charts dashboard ui cards application app
    Dashboard Mobile View - Schedule mobile design clean ui simple ui task minimalist light trend meeting schedule list todo app ios cards clean mobile ui mobile dashboad
    Dashboard Mobile View profile finance payment graphic statistic patient doctor clinic dashboad cards ui cards mobile design mobile app mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Murat Ak

    Murat Ak

    Istanbul

    Music Web App concept ux ui ui design landing welcome page start page homepage landing page music app ui music app music
    Sports Landing Page design ux ui page website concept get started banner hero main landing homepage extreme sports sports
    Travel Web App ⛺ search bar travel search homepage website destination discover trip planner trip travel app travel
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Turgay Mutlay

    Turgay Mutlay

    İstanbul

    IconCrab - Icon Exporter figmacommunity iconexport iconcrab plugin figma creator typography ux branding ui design color logo vector illustration icon
    Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
    DigiCoin Web Design app iphone web minimal 3d coin typography ux branding ui design logo color vector icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Emre Mazursky

    Emre Mazursky

    Istanbul

    💳 K A R D O 💳 social chart stats kardo mastercard visa pay payment card credit fintech money finance mobile dashboard iphone app ux ios ui
    💸 FYNANCE BRO 32000 💸 stats chart family social pay payment fintech credit cash money finance mobile dashboard iphone app ux ios ui
    J U K E B O X 📻 browse iphone album list profile player play music playlist jukebox product design mobile app ios ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sencer B. Yılmaz

    Sencer B. Yılmaz

    Istanbul

    Printmeet - Print & Shipping dribbble hello animation 2d after effects tshirt print animation icon vector illustration mobile design web ui
    Printmeet - Shop / Designer Switch on off button animation switch button animation illustration landing app mobile design web ux ui
    Printmeet mobile branding typography homepage landing illustration design web ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Emre Huzeyfe Baştaş

    Emre Huzeyfe Baştaş

    Istanbul

    Wallet Dashboard Design statistic user interface tasks dashboard ui uiux dashboard design cards banking clean app admin finance wallet dashboard wallet dashboard project design interface ux ui
    Language Learning App UI Kit dark mode ux ui app design mobile interface dark ui clean minimal ui kit ui8 ui8net language app language language learning education language learning app ui design exam language school
    Language Learning App Prototype exam animation after effect prototype ui8 ui design education language school language learning app language learning language app language interactive clean mobile interface design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • creathive

    creathive

    Istanbul

    upu.io : Logo & Packaging symbol packaging hoopoe bird icon logotype illustration identity branding logo
    upu.io : Logo symbol hoopoe bird logotype icon design illustration identity branding logo
    Printmeet - Print & Shipping dribbble hello animation 2d after effects tshirt print animation icon vector illustration mobile design web ui
    No specialties listed
  • Burak Karakaya

    Burak Karakaya

    Istanbul

    Database Management App webdesign 3d particle management cloud database data web design website simple site color web art flat product ux ui design
    Mobile Provider Web Page web application provider website design landingpage dark theme data visualization web app web design website simple site color web art flat product ux ui design
    Zivmi / Global Payment ux design ui design payment app finance bank payment application simple clear app design mobile app app mobile art product ux ui design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kemal Sanli

    Kemal Sanli

    Istanbul

    espresso espresso glass italian style brewing shot glas coffee espresso
    flower pink green leaf illustration minimal graphic plant stone water glass flower
    Passion Fruit Lotus graphic design glass flower lotus passion fruit drinks coctail illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alper Tornaci

    Alper Tornaci

    Istanbul, Turkey

    X-Team / Hire Developer Animation step stepper form branding design ux ui
    X-Team / Mainpage Animation landing landingpage clean website animation branding design ux ui
    Narrator Audiobook Store ebook book audiobook mobile ios design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Orcun KILIC

    Orcun KILIC

    Istanbul

    Virtual Machine Detail Screen dashboard panel minimal ux clean ui clouds server
    Homepage Design branding ux design flat ui landing homepage homepage design
    Customer Dashboard dashboard ui panel design admin panel admin customer dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

