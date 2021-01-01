Hire freelance creative directors in Dallas, TX

Viewing 11 out of 365 freelance creative directors in Dallas, TX available for hire

  • Kevin Craft

    Kevin Craft

    Dallas, Texas

    Barnhawk Logo Business Card Design camp coding bird brand identity
    Falcon Logo Concepts black bird bw brand identity
    Small Yard Flowers Final Logos sustainable portland floral flower brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ronnie Johnson

    Ronnie Johnson

    Dallas, TX

    We're Hiring! update news contractor freelance leadership career job position growing lead design hiring
    Prism Logo typography minimal clear diamond prism spectrum color concept brand design logotype mark identity logo branding
    Air Mail Redesign typography minimal design website concept navigation homepage ux ui digital magazine web website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dev Gupta

    Dev Gupta

    Dallas, TX

    Love Hate UXR words design mier a
    We have the pixels mier a design trends truth
    Netflix and work truth design mier a
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jeremy Richie

    Jeremy Richie

    Dallas, TX

    Grantski Records New Location illustration logo branding vinyl building illustration record store grantski records
    Bonedust by Savortooth product lockup badge label branding packagedesign packaging
    Spinelli's - JAWESOME procreate type treatment food street sharks spoof 90s food industry louisville
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nick Quintero

    Nick Quintero

    Dallas, TX

    Vote hand drawn cowgirl western texas vector drawing design illustration vote
    Ready to be Petty
    Miss Annie Oakley
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ryan Jarrell

    Ryan Jarrell

    Flower Mound, Texas

    Now Hiring: Junior Designer designer ux agency studio branding ui
    Psalms design art bible harp valley dove gold texture red collage illustration psalms church
    Searching branding agency studio ui ux office corporate executive blue design website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jonathan Schubert

    Jonathan Schubert

    Dallas

    Switchyards mascot design brand design marks illustration branding typography type
    Cadillac Pizza Pub restaurant brand brand design marks illustration typography type branding
    Condesa Gin custom type typography illustration mexico city brand identity branding package design gin liquor spirits packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tyler Anthony

    Tyler Anthony

    Dallas, TX

    Welcome Home tongue red creative handdrawn welcome home wolf dog flash design art illustration procreate
    Seasons: Pentecost red holy spirit line art stained glass design art texture illustration vector
    Icon set for Oak & Eden Whiskey desert sun iconography whiskey west western icon vintage design art illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • jeremy hughes

    jeremy hughes

    Dallas, TX

    Stick With It simple custom typeface positive vibes thick contrast typography
    Making It Happen western high contrast logo lettering typography
    The Letter A (Weird) geometric trendlist type modern letterforms typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • John Mata

    John Mata

    Dallas, Texas

    NPR Guide to Podcasts book illustrations vector book npr branding design illustration vintage
    NPR Podcast Illustrated Book Cover people drawing npr branding design texture illustration vintage
    Shoebox poster movie collage design texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chris Ganz

    Chris Ganz

    Dallas, TX

    Kanga - Chasin' the Buzz americana vintage cooper black fun cool hand drawn vector mascot animal cooler beer design typography illustration branding bee
    PBS - Panhandle Body Surfing pattern bodysurf fins panhandle florida waves surf pbs design logo badge branding illustration
    Kanga - Play Some G vector logo typography badge can coolers beer golf ball golfing branding apparel driving range illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

