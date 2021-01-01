Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Dallas, TX

  • Jonathan Schubert

    Jonathan Schubert

    Dallas

    Switchyards mascot design brand design marks illustration branding typography type
    Cadillac Pizza Pub restaurant brand brand design marks illustration typography type branding
    Condesa Gin custom type typography illustration mexico city brand identity branding package design gin liquor spirits packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kevin Craft

    Kevin Craft

    Dallas, Texas

    Barnhawk Logo Business Card Design camp coding bird brand identity
    Falcon Logo Concepts black bird bw brand identity
    Small Yard Flowers Final Logos sustainable portland floral flower brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Tyler Anthony

    Tyler Anthony

    Dallas, TX

    Welcome Home tongue red creative handdrawn welcome home wolf dog flash design art illustration procreate
    Seasons: Pentecost red holy spirit line art stained glass design art texture illustration vector
    Icon set for Oak & Eden Whiskey desert sun iconography whiskey west western icon vintage design art illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mauricio Cremer

    Mauricio Cremer

    Dallas, TX

    STUDY BREAK Multi-Pack stencil packaging design mark branding
    Study Break Cans coastal surf california seltzer can identity branding design packaging
    TRI Gummies Branding thc cbd logotype vector type geometric mark thicklines badge logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Parker Peterson

    Parker Peterson

    Dallas, TX

    Broken Bow Concept web ui design dallas parker peterson oklahoma travel uidesign typography type web design ux ui
    As Above, So Below - Mocktober 2020 monochrome monotone ui design parker peterson dallas halloween design ux design layout typography web design web horror skulls october ui ux halloween mocktober
    The Subtle Art website parker peterson layout exploration layout design exhibition type clean interactive digital web design ux ui art typography design layout web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Ganz

    Chris Ganz

    Dallas, TX

    Kanga - Chasin' the Buzz americana vintage cooper black fun cool hand drawn vector mascot animal cooler beer design typography illustration branding bee
    PBS - Panhandle Body Surfing pattern bodysurf fins panhandle florida waves surf pbs design logo badge branding illustration
    Kanga - Play Some G vector logo typography badge can coolers beer golf ball golfing branding apparel driving range illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • John Mata

    John Mata

    Dallas, Texas

    NPR Guide to Podcasts book illustrations vector book npr branding design illustration vintage
    NPR Podcast Illustrated Book Cover people drawing npr branding design texture illustration vintage
    Shoebox poster movie collage design texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ronnie Johnson

    Ronnie Johnson

    Dallas, TX

    We're Hiring! update news contractor freelance leadership career job position growing lead design hiring
    Prism Logo typography minimal clear diamond prism spectrum color concept brand design logotype mark identity logo branding
    Air Mail Redesign typography minimal design website concept navigation homepage ux ui digital magazine web website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Emily Holt

    Emily Holt

    Dallas, TX

    Logo Graveyard: Beauty Product identity logo brand feminine logo tulip beauty floral
    Gather wallpaper kid children branding pattern logo
    Mid-century Illustration Bits illustration living room lamp snake plant couch midmod midcentury furniture
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dev Gupta

    Dev Gupta

    Dallas, TX

    Love Hate UXR words design mier a
    We have the pixels mier a design trends truth
    Netflix and work truth design mier a
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Natalia Padilla

    Natalia Padilla

    Dallas

    Buy a book. Gift a book. bauhaus books chalk type lettering primary colors stop motion motion type type art type design type
    Ozzy kids clouds plants cacti snake monkey bird tiger animals illustration baby shower adventure jungle book jungle
    O coloring nature art nature plants illustration digital illustration design illustration art illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

