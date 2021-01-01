Hire designers in Katowice

Viewing 11 out of 180 designers in Katowice available for hire

  • Krzysztof Nowak

    Krzysztof Nowak

    Ruda Śląska, Poland

    Doodles people studio job machine fluid coffee squad team doodle work office illustration
    AE86 toyota machine cool parts workshop service old fix repair sticker car illustration
    Online Indignation article dirt desk emoji illustration editorial attack man computer storm web online
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dawid Gołata

    Dawid Gołata

    Tychy, Poland

    Escape Velocity dark ui web design webdesign user interface minimal landing velocity space mobile desktop dark ui web
    Hello Dribbble welcome screen hello hello dribble dribbble agency 3d welcome shot
    Burgerama Hero 🍔 web flat webdesign website cartoon illustration user interface minimal ui fast food hamburger burgers
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Conceptic

    Conceptic

    Krakow

    Warriors knight sword letter w shield warrior logo
    fox mark fox minimal logo
    Birdy b letter bird minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Tomasz Osowski

    Tomasz Osowski

    Kraków

    Psychology Centre - site that your patient want to visit health website landing page flat design psychology centre about me numbers testimonials reach us services doctor brain psychiatrist mental mentalhealth psychological psychotherapy psychologist psychology
    Forum dedicated to University Community virtual college timelines saved elements timeline clean comunicator grades class college university community project community manager thread threads chat forums forum education community
    Protech - A professional website for the steel industry clean design design website homepage steel factory production steel website steel partner steel industry proffesional website
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mariusz Nowak

    Mariusz Nowak

    Będzin, Poland

    State of Microservices 2020 report dtp typography brand clean illustration geometrical blue ui microservices geometric minimalist
    Cover of "State of Microservices 2020" report minimalist geometric microservices ui blue illustration clean brand typography
    Amusement Park app - navigation flow animation clean motion graphics after effect park amusement park mobile app colorfull blue prototype interactive uiux animation ux ui product design motion
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Szymon Dziukiewicz

    Szymon Dziukiewicz

    Cracow, Poland

    mindfulness UI dashboard web dashboard web app dashboard ui
    eBook rental mobile app ios flat mobile clean app ux design ui
    VR Experience Website design ui ux minimalism website webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Barbara Jura

    Barbara Jura

    Katowice, Poland

    collection creator app design interactive adobexd ux dailyui ui
    onboarding white typography branding illustration app adobexd dailyui ui onboarding ui
    Delivery app branding logo design adobexd dailyui ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Piotr Baran

    Piotr Baran

    Dąbrowa Górnicza, Poland

    Happy Holidays illustraion animation xmas christmas happy holidays
    CTO Roundtables Landing Page webinar technology cto ui website web design landing
    Product Design software development development software product design design blender3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lucas Swierad

    Lucas Swierad

    Cracow, Poland

    UI components design system dashboard symbols ui elements elements empty states components ui components application illustration design recruiting recruitment ats app web ux ui
    Mixtape app iphone x app mobile app music app playlist player ui mixing mixtape player design app ux ui
    Calendar view app recruiting recruitment ats application web ux ui calendar organizer meeting categories schedule scheduling
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tomasz Fiema

    Tomasz Fiema

    Cracow

    Digital Building Passport - Application digital passport buildings panel white dashboard gui webapp application ui figma stepwise design ux minimal
    Glass Card | Rebound stepwise graphic card branding glass card glass figma
    Digital Factory Passport - Landing Page minimal onepage minimalist agency landingpage onepager ui upwork digital chart data aftereffects factory figma animation webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

