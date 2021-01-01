Hire designers in Poland

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Igor Kozak

    Igor Kozak

    Poland

    Lucas animation 3d render corona c4d 360-degree design character t-pose
    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #4 render corona c4d 3d branding hero design character illustration 10clouds
    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #3 ipad procreate sketches modeling c4d 3d character design character 10clouds stiilt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Krzysztof Nowak

    Krzysztof Nowak

    Ruda Śląska, Poland

    Doodles people studio job machine fluid coffee squad team doodle work office illustration
    AE86 toyota machine cool parts workshop service old fix repair sticker car illustration
    Online Indignation article dirt desk emoji illustration editorial attack man computer storm web online
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • SAM JI

    SAM JI

    Warsaw, Poland

    Portrait illustration portrait illustration portrait girl procreate illustrator illustration
    Michael samji illustrator procreate character design illustrator illustration
    Nora girl editorial illustration procreate character design illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Joanna Nowak

    Joanna Nowak

    Gdańsk

    Arrival ✨ rusty stars sky stones spaceship space hills sand desert galaxy planet illustration
    Half asleep 👁 reflection polkadot shadows gradient socks sleep character eye illustration
    Disconnected 🐢 plug illustration macbook beanie character socks shadows outline turtle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • tatooine girl

    tatooine girl

    Poland

    girl pencil character girl work drawing draw simple cartoon character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
    girl girl soccer player soccer football pride confidence proud cartoon drawing ux ui character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
    friends school students girl boy friendship friends cartoon simple ux ui character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
    • Illustration
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Aleksander Buksza

    Aleksander Buksza

    Warsaw, Poland

    The ASC: outside the frame animation motion graphics design illustration modeling c4d 3d
    Valentine’s Day: Freebies collection freebies 10 clouds produkt design icons sketch pack figma illustration c4d 3d
    UniBank - illustrations mobile protection security cash app card wallet coin icons unibank illustration modeling c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mateusz Nieckarz

    Mateusz Nieckarz

    Poland

    Groceries - Cart & Shopping List shopping app modern minimal ios food and drink grocery store food app cart create list compose apple fruit vegetables shopping shopping list grocery list food grocery groceries
    Ren - Interaction Design dialog ios smooth fluid swipe contact message alert chat dark mockup animation design ui animation interaction design 3d animation interaction ux ui dark ui
    Cart Icon Loader Animation path line ux ui mobile progress spinner microinteraction easing simple shop loading lottie after effects ecommerce shopping icon animation loader cart
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Warsaw, Poland

    Cloth exploration branding design motion design loop motion after effects octane render 3d c4d houdini animation
    First Man loop motion illustration design 2.5d after effects motion design parallax 2d animation
    Charlotte Art Exhibition branding gradient app web ux ui after effects motiondesign motion c4d octane 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tanya Koda

    Tanya Koda

    Warsaw

    Future ipad procreate illustrator future character 2d design illustraion flat digital illustration digitalart art
    Girls texture shape procreate illustration illustrator 2d design illustraion flat digital illustration digitalart art
    Ramen ramen food texture shape procreate illustrator 2d design illustraion flat digital illustration digitalart art
    • Illustration
  • Luke Bronisz

    Luke Bronisz

    Poland

    Callert - Life-saving app concept help mobile app mobile ui mobile life emergency ux ui app
    Callert - Life-saving app concept life emergency health mobile ui mobile ux app ui
    Yume Collection ui design ui ux web design website product design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

