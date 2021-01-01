Hire creative directors in Odessa
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 179 creative directors in Odessa available for hire
-
Stas Kovalsky
Ukraine, Odessa
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Vladimir Gruev
Odessa, Ukraine
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Alexander Plyuto 🎲
Odessa, Ukraine
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Vladislav Gavriluk
Odessa, Ukraine
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Yevhen Kravchenko
Odesa, Ukraine
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Aleksander Skakun
Odessa, Ukraine
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Victa Wille
Ukraine, Odessa
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Lena Brusenska
Odessa, Ukraine
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Sergey Semernyov
Odessa, Ukraine
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Katherine Stolovnik
Odessa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- Web Design
-
Gennady Savinov
Odessa, Ukraine
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.