Hire creative directors in Odessa

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 171 creative directors in Odessa available for hire

  • Stas Kovalsky

    Stas Kovalsky

    Ukraine, Odessa

    Zero-emissions car rental - car check flow car auto rentals car rent tesla ui ux automobile rental app rental automotive transportation transportation app fleet car sharing ux black white ui ios app
    Zero-emissions car rental - rent a car flow app design ios ui ux auto rent automobiles transportation app transportation fleet automotive automobile car sharing car rent tesla car ux black white ui app
    Zero-emissions car rental car sharing fleet transportation app transportation automotive rental rental app mobile ui ux tesla car rent rent auto automobile car ux black white ui app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vladimir Gruev

    Vladimir Gruev

    Odessa, Ukraine

    website: landing page branding visual identity identity page landingpage landing page landing web site web page webpage website web
    dashboard: payments - web application application personal finance finance fintech payments dashboard web application web app web
    dashboard: cards tab cards card dashboard fintech web web app application app finance
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexander Plyuto 🎲

    Alexander Plyuto 🎲

    Odessa, Ukraine

    Miraculum | SAAS healthtech product medtech web application medicine service branding telemedecine medical app saas website medicine product online medicine sheduling tool management tool visual identity product page medicine healthtech healthcare saas product landing page hero section
    RAY® | Mobile Banking banking card spendings money transfer visual identity credit card balance saas product fintech app neobank app banking account finances analytics dashboard walkthrough screen onboarding mobile banking banking app neobank
    Oteen | Bank for teenagers defi fintech identity visual idenity debit card credit card saas website fintech landing page hero section product page landing page finances fintech app fintech website fintech banking card online banking banking website banking app bank neobank
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vladislav Gavriluk

    Vladislav Gavriluk

    Odessa, Ukraine

    Habitlog - Animation meditation abstract particles 3d reality progress product typography visual sparkle tools app motion ui animation afftereffects arounda interface
    Habitlog - Visual Guidelines color palette gradients icon ux ui logo brandbook graphics branding visual font brand app identity guidelines design typography manual arounda type
    Habitlog - Mobile App icons graphs mood pomadoro timer schedule mobile app ux ui statistic app ios product design note task habit time management arounda tools
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Yevhen Kravchenko

    Yevhen Kravchenko

    Odesa, Ukraine

    Smart Home – Mobile App Wireframes hire me hireme high-fidelity wireframes wireframe sketch mobile automotive smart home smarthome statistics minimal ios clean ui app design analytics ux ui app
    PS5/Xbox Gaming Console UI Animation 🎧 (with audio) minimal playstation xbox animation 2d animation ps5 motion design gaming tv app application ux ui artificial intelligence dashboard ui dashboad clean ui clean app design app
    Einstar LMS - Courses Animation 💫 app design clean ui minimal minimalism management statistics courses course app course principleapp 2d animation animation app ux ui web learning management system learning platform learning app learning
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aleksander Skakun

    Aleksander Skakun

    Odessa, Ukraine

    Hero image for landing page cartoon design ui 3d illustration character blender
    Experimenting with volume volume abstract colorful paint cloud explosion blender blender3d 3d
    Music Video: Aleksander Skakun - Your Princess 2d blender3d blender 3d animation video music character sketch cartoon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Victa Wille

    Victa Wille

    Ukraine, Odessa

    ICS Design Concept brand design illustration branding design app inspiration ui
    DUE Landing Page Concept payments webdesign website web landingpage landing finance branding design inspiration ui
    Unix Dark Mode dashboard bank app business banking bank clean ios finance branding illustration design inspiration app design app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lena Brusenska

    Lena Brusenska

    Odessa, Ukraine

    Wisely Spendings App balance credit money toolbar mobile design expenses gradient settings transaction statistics credit card fintech finance ui banking app ios application app bank
    🦖 Origami lessons elearning dashboard edtech saas courses rating bat fish frog elephant dinosaur origami player video lesson knowledge platform learning design artwork
    🧠 Medical learning platform healthcare artwork lecture search app ui art med cut out course courses education medtech medical knowledge learning disease heart brain
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sergey Semernyov

    Sergey Semernyov

    Odessa, Ukraine

    Supernøva ui liquid promo spaceship supernova space
    TABULA RASA tabula rasa cinema 4d 3d typo user interface ui concept design look and feel web promo
    Malta Techenjoy ui color malta web advertising typography font promo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Katherine Stolovnik

    Katherine Stolovnik

    Odessa

    Bring Retro Magic Into Your Life orange violet vintage retro yellow vector ecommerce website ux composition figma mobile design app mobile ui design
    3Dlink design concept pink blue website concept render 3d presentation website design ux composition figma ui
    Plant care mobile app composition orange green mobile mobile app ux design figma ui photoshop flower plants plant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Gennady Savinov

    Gennady Savinov

    Odessa, Ukraine

    Educome Logo Grid quality logo monogram data graphic design knowledge brand identity professional logo education c logomark c letter c logo book branding modern geometric logo design gennady savinov logo design logo learn logo grid
    Educome Logo Concepts gradient logo professional logo c logo graphic design knowledge monogram brand identity branding modern abstract geometric logo design gennady savinov logo design education data book logo logo concepts e logomark e letter e logo
    Educome Logo c logo book professional logo monogram data knowledge gradient logo brand identity symmetric branding e logomark e letter e logo logo design geometric modern abstract gennady savinov logo design education logo education
    • Brand / Graphic Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.