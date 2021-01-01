Hire creative directors in Barcelona

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 345 creative directors in Barcelona available for hire

  • Stan

    Stan

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sergi Delgado

    Sergi Delgado

    Barcelona

    EYE psd mockup free vector spain black andd white barcelona surrealism psychedelic art psychedelic lettering typography logo graphic design opart modular illustration op art optical art sergi delgado
    PIXEL typography logo typography design minimal barceona simple typography art free font graphic design opart optical art custom type modular illustration lettering typography sergi delgado
    Pixel font barcelona geometry minimal simple glitch art glitch opticall art pixell calligraphy 36daysoftype op art optical art custom type modular illustration lettering typography sergi delgado
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • José Polanco

    José Polanco

    Barcelona, Spain.

    Check out & Check in map payment purchase sport gym check-out check-in
    Andjoy Icons Set send share notifications lunch swimming calendar camera service gym wellness sport iconset icons
    Check-ins illustration illustration door tree city gym sport entrance check-in
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Frank Sandres

    Frank Sandres

    Barcelona, Spain

    Postage Stamp design branding illustrator graphic design vector digital art procreate
    Franz Kafka Editorial photoshop procreate art procreate digital art typography illustrator branding illustration graphic design editorial illustration editorial design editorial art
    Poster illustrations (Editorial Serie) editorial book cover film noir mad men editorial layout typography design branding illustration vectors graphic design poster design vector art digital art artwork screenprint poster art poster editorial illustration editorial art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marie Codina

    Marie Codina

    Barcelona

    Common Agricultural Policy — Vote ! vector character hand geometric minimalist texture 2d farm cheese garden green vegetables colorful flat illustration europe agriculture voting vote
    Common Agricultural Policy in France texture geometric garden green plants teamwork team colorful character vegetables agriculture france ui minimal vector illustration
    Common Agricultural Policy — Viticulture 🍇🌿 teamwork geometric colorful carrying grape field glass vineyards natural character minimal winery agriculture flat 2d texture vector wine vineyard illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Núria Madrid

    Núria Madrid

    Barcelona

    Friendly Surveillance cctv cyberpunk scifi dystopian surveillance design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Pyramid sticker dystopian scifi pyramid render design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Workplaces after Covid19 90s workplace hbr editorial c4d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chus

    Chus

    Barcelona

    Kraftwerk -> Craft Work t-shirt tshirt design kraftwerk music joke design branding illustration
    Sleep?Not - Another Rock t-shirt for designers concept t-shirt slipknot joke punk font typography music graphic design
    Where is my mind? brutalist branding webdesign music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Barbara Skrodzka

    Barbara Skrodzka

    Barcelona

    Issue 90 ui minimal layout beige typography minimalist blog journal webdesign web ux
    Body Opening Issue 89 blackandwhite ux exhibition homepage animation typography minimaldesign layout minimal ui webdesign web
    Photography Portfolio Issue 88 minimal design beige portfolio ui webdesign typography minimaldesign layout web ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Yan Moryachok

    Yan Moryachok

    Barcelona, Spain

    Flowers love portrait flowers young cute character illustration vector boy man gay
    Love is love love color design character illustration vector body queer lgbt lesbian gay
    About me coffee about me book pet badges icon cute design cat character funny illustration vector man
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Drod

    Drod

    Berlin & Barcelona

    Relocation App Concept profile list ui plan process relocation illustration app mobile
    Fitness App Concept like favorite cardio yoga search flat slider mobile ios modal workout fitness
    Spotify Integration Concept glass effect glassmorphism flat ui design minimal ios steps progress mobile video player fitness app concept spotify
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Pedro Tribizon

    Pedro Tribizon

    Barcelona, Spain

    Property Dashboard - UI Design contracts custom dashboard schedule check list progress bar illustrations calendar meetings responsive design web app property dtail studio documents task management data real estate interaction interface ui ux analytics
    Edit Documents - UI Design notes web application editing tools assistance platform transaction dtail studio dashboard design widgets real estate planning reports and data review edit collaboration document management ui ux illustration interaction interface analytics
    Add Property - UI Design assistance platform planning pin analytics property map tooltip document collaboration interactions listing wizard dtail studio location search onboarding reports project management real estate ui ux dashboad web app interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.