Hire mobile designers in Barcelona

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Stan

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Drod

    Berlin & Barcelona

    Relocation App Concept profile list ui plan process relocation illustration app mobile
    Fitness App Concept like favorite cardio yoga search flat slider mobile ios modal workout fitness
    Spotify Integration Concept glass effect glassmorphism flat ui design minimal ios steps progress mobile video player fitness app concept spotify
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Barbara Skrodzka

    Barcelona

    Issue 90 ui minimal layout beige typography minimalist blog journal webdesign web ux
    Body Opening Issue 89 blackandwhite ux exhibition homepage animation typography minimaldesign layout minimal ui webdesign web
    Photography Portfolio Issue 88 minimal design beige portfolio ui webdesign typography minimaldesign layout web ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Pedro Tribizon

    Barcelona, Spain

    Property Dashboard - UI Design contracts custom dashboard schedule check list progress bar illustrations calendar meetings responsive design web app property dtail studio documents task management data real estate interaction interface ui ux analytics
    Edit Documents - UI Design notes web application editing tools assistance platform transaction dtail studio dashboard design widgets real estate planning reports and data review edit collaboration document management ui ux illustration interaction interface analytics
    Add Property - UI Design assistance platform planning pin analytics property map tooltip document collaboration interactions listing wizard dtail studio location search onboarding reports project management real estate ui ux dashboad web app interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ennio Dybeli

    Barcelona, Spain

    Unusual - A curated app directory design webdeveloping webdesigns webdesign augmentedreality appstore ios app ios directory unusual
    PencilKit® for Figma iphone ipad ui kit design system dark mode ui ux app apple human interface ipados assets freebie figma pencilkit
    Emojicom - Configure panel app emojis tabs customize widget preview form settings panel configure menu navigation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • José Polanco

    Barcelona, Spain.

    Check out & Check in map payment purchase sport gym check-out check-in
    Andjoy Icons Set send share notifications lunch swimming calendar camera service gym wellness sport iconset icons
    Check-ins illustration illustration door tree city gym sport entrance check-in
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Núria Madrid

    Barcelona

    Friendly Surveillance cctv cyberpunk scifi dystopian surveillance design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Pyramid sticker dystopian scifi pyramid render design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Workplaces after Covid19 90s workplace hbr editorial c4d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yan Moryachok

    Barcelona, Spain

    Flowers love portrait flowers young cute character illustration vector boy man gay
    Love is love love color design character illustration vector body queer lgbt lesbian gay
    About me coffee about me book pet badges icon cute design cat character funny illustration vector man
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Horia Veselin

    Barcelona, Spain

    Help Experience - USM App avatar 3d illustration mobile app mobile ux ui email app customer experience customer service customer support bot faq help center chat bot chat app chatbot chat help
    Usage Analytics - Desktop phone dashboard app dashboard ui mobile app mobile ux ui crm dashboad analytics dashboard analytics chart avatar 3d chart design bar chart bar desktop chart analytics analytic
    Portfolio Homepage Exploration landing design layout characters portfolio article typography branding design ux ui homepage landing page landing illustrator designer abstract character design characterdesign character illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Eva Sánchez Clemente

    Barcelona, Spain

    Point of Reference Website. landing page design design ui design ux web typography ty interaction ui
    The Mask Will Not Silence Us This 8M. ui interaction typography concept design uidesign landing page design animation ui design design web
    Fuck you 2020. ui concept design uidesign experiment 2020 motion design blend interaction animation typography ui design web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anton Shineft

    Barcelona, ES

    NVR Clothes logo brand identity logo design animation logotype vintage branding logo
    Never Miind Poster poster a day colors graphics poster design print poster
    Online business listings minimal webdesign flat special promo website layout illustrations newspaper catalog web media
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

