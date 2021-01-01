Hire web designers in Minneapolis, MN

  • Torey Needham

    Torey Needham

    Minneapolis

    Happy 4th of July monoline illustration independence day 4thofjuly symbol icon mark logo eagle branding
    Summer is Here community malley plants flowers overlay gardening summer minneapolis design illustration symbol icon typography logo branding
    Posavad Pines Branding house and tree trees neighborhood residential homes pine tree homes residential letter icon mn design branding typography mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Larry Fulcher

    Larry Fulcher

    Minneapolis Mn

    Somers Golf brand mark word mark brand san serif geometric blue golf logo branding typography design vector
    Pride Time gradient pride rainbow minnesota orange vector design illustration ill graphic design
    Shiny New Bike velo grain gradient blue sparkle bicycle bike illustration design vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Adam Ramerth

    Adam Ramerth

    Minneapolis, MN

    Even Packaging tincture oil cbd identity logo branding packaging
    Even Oil wordmark oil tincture identity packaging even hemp branding cbd
    Mill City Outfitters Sticker Pack branding snail peace fly reel illustration catch and release slow and steady leave no trace love the environment stickers outdoors fishing fly fishing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • aPurple

    aPurple

    20945 Hydra Court Lakeville, MN, 55044

    On-Demand Pickup & Drop Service UI ui app ui app design design ios app mobile design mobile app design product design order map tracking pickup courier delivery on your address delivery illustration tracking app delivery application design parcel application design courier delivery application
    Fuel Delivery Mobile App design mobile app design mobile app app clone app design automotive vehicle fleet management fuel orders on demand service car repair payment schedule slot oil gas delivery mobile
    Wine Delivery Website landing Page website responsive web design motion design web design video illustration label design alcohol design wine winery wine bottle app ui wineshop winery bottles shop uidesign uiux landing page website
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Studio du Nord

    Studio du Nord

    Minneapolis, Minnesota

    Indo 45 45 logotypes logo design numbers number 5 4 lettermark lettering type typography logotype logo monogram
    Cardinal 45° diamond square logo design symbol icon logo minimalist minimal blue jay bluejay cardinal bird icon bird logo bird
    Cardinal 60° triangle logo triangle equilateral blue jay bluejay bird logo bird illustration design logo design minimal icon symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kahlil Brewington

    Kahlil Brewington

    Minneapolis, MN USA

    Queens & Kings Branding graphic design graphic throwback vintage classic visual art visual identity visual design visual agency branding agency gold black green ampersand layout typography branding color design
    Google Remote Event interface user interface design user interface dashboard interaction design interaction interface ux layout ui branding color patterns design google google design
    Hymies site grid layout layout figma fashion ecommerce website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marisa Schoen

    Marisa Schoen

    Minneapolis, MN

    let's go on an adventure granola exercise water bottle socks compass sunglasses hat hiking shoes backpack nature outside outdoors hiking camping
    give me all of the cake birthday candle candles sprinkles stars cake slice birthday cake birthday dessert tea retro cake
    fringe fashion halftone texture fringe pants fashion sunglasses shoes music guitar hat outfit summer retro
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jacob Nelsen

    Jacob Nelsen

    Minneapolis, MN

    X-Wing Squad Builder animation ios ui star wars
    Isometric Worlds beach wild west garden isometric design illustration design ui
    Animation Exploration interaction ux clean mobile app mobile typography ios animation design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emily Dubrovsky

    Emily Dubrovsky

    Minneapolis

    WAC Alt antiracism eye vintage rainbow
    Women's Anti-racist Collective logo eye vintage rainbow
    Vote Climate hand world earth
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Gabriel Leake

    Gabriel Leake

    Minneapolis, MN

    One New Man vector type illustration design church design branding brand logo
    Ascent Student Tours Logo bird logo book design branding brand bird type logo
    Ascent Student Tours Seal book bird logo bird branding brand type logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Meghan Albers

    Meghan Albers

    Minneapolis, MN

    Cheers! old school beverage spot illustration vector illustration halftone retro typography vintage typography retro illustration vintage illustration alcohol cheers drink cocktail illustration cocktail drawing typography art illustration vector illustrator typography
    Personal Logo logo lockup vintage logo retro logo texture personal logo typography logo retro badge logo badge retro typography vintage typography typography design logo design logotype logo branding brand identity typography art vector illustrator typography
    Minnesota Things drawing typography illustration design state poster twin cities minneapolis procreate nature art fish loon nature illustration retro illustration vintage illustration midwest digital illustration minnesota illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

