Web Designers in Budapest, Hungary for hire

Bettina Szekany

Budapest

About Bettina Szekany

A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.

Always happy to contribute to a project.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • agile
  • android design
  • invision
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • project management
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Zsolt Jakab

Budapest $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Server Mania

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • print design
  • ui design
  • web design
bozor.io

Budapest $110-120k (USD)

About bozor.io

I've been designing digital products for 14 years. I love to create products from ground up. Consistently, clearly. Make them lovable and functional.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Blackthorn

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Gábor Dénes College

    Bachelor Degree

    2005

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • consistency
  • css
  • enterprise software
  • enterprise ux
  • html
  • invision app
  • principle app
  • service design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface design
  • ux lover
Zoltán Czékmány

Budapest, Hungary

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Astron Informatics

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
