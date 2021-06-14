Hire UI & visual designers in Budapest

Viewing 11 out of 81 UI & visual designers in Budapest available for hire

  • Bettina Szekany

    Bettina Szekany

    Budapest

    Moody meditation app player playlist calm meditation dark card minimal mobile app ux ui
    Full Moon Period Tracker women woman period calendar cycle period tracker clean minimal mobile app ux ui
    Diagnostics on demand white clean doctor medical webdesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • bozor.io

    bozor.io

    Budapest

    Details page enterprise software design enterprise software enterprise app design enterprise app enterprise uidesign ui design ui uxdesign ux design ux visual design
    Hide and show navigation bar visualdesign visual design visual ui uidesign ui design ui animation uxdesign prototype ux design ux interaction design interaction
    Notification list in side sheet visual designs visual design ui design uidesign ui ux ui uiux ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ux enterprise software enterprise app enterprise ux enterprise digital product design digital product product design productdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Zoltán Czékmány

    Zoltán Czékmány

    Budapest, Hungary

    Crypto Landing Page 3d nft tokens cryptocurrency coin stock exchange litecoin bitcoin website design ux ui layout layoout web currency crypto
    Winery Website bottle wineyard design typography layout web website webdesign ux ui grapes grape wine bottle wine winery
    Mobile Bank App interface ux ui mobile ui finance app money design app mobile mobile app design fintech financial app financial finance banking app bank app banking bank app design mobile design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zsolt Jakab

    Zsolt Jakab

    Budapest

    Crypto wallet app concept concept app mobile ui ux ui mobile ui app design crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto
    Public Cloud Product Pages blue website ux vector ui design product isometric illustration cloud server
    Data Center Pages server ux ui ux world map map amsterdam london data center adobe xd prototype webdesign ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

    Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

    Budapest / Hungary

    Codingsans Landing page codingsans agency development landing page ux ui branding webdesign web graphic design design
    5words App Design typography ios app survey questions branding iphone ui interface design
    Fibo App screens app concept fibo pet dog mobile ux app interface ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Peltan-Brosz

    Peltan-Brosz

    Budapest

    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery package design vector identity gastronomy bar cocktail drink brew thailand barel vintage vine vinegar pineapple
    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery red orange patch typography drink packaging thailand cocktail bar pineapple vinegar
    Johann Bertleff family 19th-century heraldry redrawn. romania hungary monogram logo monogram 19th century count classic vector coat of arms heraldry heritage lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Viktor Keri

    Viktor Keri

    Budapest I Hungary

    Summer vibes doodle summer sunny ice cream skateboard skater illustration sk8 cartoon character
    Summer vibes ride summer character character design ice skateboarding skater sk8 illustration
    Chillin' birdy bird drinking friends doodle cartoon illustration hanging character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrea Barabás

    Andrea Barabás

    Budapest

    Schedule redesign concept category management time available documentation date gap calendar timeline events agenda meeting planning table schedule card ui dailyui uxdiary
    Silk expert pro redesign - main screen list cards uidesign ui uxdiary
    Login screen sign up ui sign up login design login ui dailyui uxdiary
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Viktoria Biki

    Viktoria Biki

    Budapest, Hungary

    Four abstract illustrations for blog covers brand design branding concept geometic modernism web abstract illustraion blogging blog web design
    Logo for Sensei guitar pedals branding vector illustration design logo
    Ever hated creating presentations? powerpoint webdesigner slide slides persona presentation design web illustration illustrator illustraion presentations
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • hunap_studio

    hunap_studio

    Budapest

    Say Yes wordmark typogaphy black white black emblem logo minimal clean kapor brand hunapstudio hunap say yes sayyes proposal wedding
    Solved Beauty logo logodesign logo design beauty logo logotype pastel beauty solved simple conditioner shampoo cosmetic wodmark clean minimal kapor brand design logo hunapstudio hunap
    Solved Beauty package design kovacsapor kapor pastel colors pastel branding packaging packagedesign clean package shampoo conditioner soap brand design logo hunapstudio hunap
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • The Mumus

    The Mumus

    Budapest, Hungary

    Foosball logo sport ball vector logo
    Energy Realty logo brand logo energy logo vector energy
    Amphorae of the east easter amphora
    • Illustration

