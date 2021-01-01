Hire UI & visual designers in Tampa, FL

Viewing 11 out of 124 UI & visual designers in Tampa, FL available for hire

  • Logan Liffick

    Logan Liffick

    Tampa, FL

    Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
    splt.js onepage webdesign clean minimal documentation neumorphic library npm javascript ui web design web
    Icon Collection branding ui web iconography vector design clean flat minimal illustration icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Kovalev ◒

    David Kovalev ◒

    Sarasota, FL

    Earth Wallet Landing earth globe bank brand coins wallet btc blockchain crypto illustration ui web branding unfold logo design website landing
    Hyper website ui soft3d style glow 3d illustration bolt lighting bolt lighting logo hyper design web websites website brand branding design branding landing
    Luck Bike Brand agency branding agency unfold yellow redesign wheels rio brazil branding design branding logo pattern photos text spokes wheel clover lucky bike luck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ted Kulakevich

    Ted Kulakevich

    Sarasota FL

    Logo Collection design vector branding abstract simple modern logochallenge logomark logofolio logo
    Outerlabs Branding logo design brandguidelines guidelines industrial simple modern brand branding
    Logomarks #5 design vector branding abstract logomark simple modern mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Victor Korchuk

    Victor Korchuk

    Sarasota, FL

    CryptoSneaks™ Lightning McQueen Crocs 8-bit 8bit pixels pixel art pixel croc sneakers sneaks opensea nft crocs mcqueen cryptosneaks crypto
    Victor victor people simple clean illustration
    Criminal Hacker crime hacking basement computer grain simple clean illustration person people criminal hacker
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Thomas Palumbo

    Thomas Palumbo

    Tampa, FL

    Moon Child App moon phases moon mobile app design ux app ios ui
    Zazn Quote Screen mobile ux app ios ui quote design meditation zazn
    Greeni Moodboard branding brand identity moodboard green plant brand design brand ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jereme Valentine

    Jereme Valentine

    Bradenton, FL.

    Happy St. Patrick's Day!! green beer leprechaun ireland gold
    Valentine's Icons love cupid february hearts valentines
    Master Sword Pixel legend of zelda nintendo zelda pixel master sword
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Brian Hinton

    Brian Hinton

    Saint Petersburg, Florida

    Icons timeline iteration website cocktail camping mic illustration vector figma icons icon
    Home iteration website figma illustration vector
    Icons Timeline design icons icon figma
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kyle Chaplin

    Kyle Chaplin

    Tampa, Fl

    Church CRM church branding simple clean dashboard design ux ui
    Sales Web Components chart type data vector widget simple clean dashboard design ux ui
    Workout App fitness health trainer helper weights warmup lift data widget clean dashboard design ux ui mobile workout
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Serafima Goldenberg

    Serafima Goldenberg

    Saint-Petersburg — world

    Poster concept 010 cosmos poster typography branding poster design ui design concept
    Poster concept 009 cosmos poster poster design ui design concept
    Poster concept 008 graphic design experimental typography poster design concept
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Tuoti

    Patrick Tuoti

    Tampa, Florida

    Pig Cleaver mascot identity shirt tee branding character pig barbecue graphic apparel design illustration
    Builder Melt identity shirt tee typography branding type graphic design apparel illustration
    Builder Grill grilling grill barbecue identity shirt tee branding skull type graphic design apparel illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ezekiel Torres

    Ezekiel Torres

    Tampa, FL

    Zelda Guide | Thirty Day Logo Challenge logo logo challenge graphic design thirty day logo challenge brand branding wordmark
    Freight First | Thirty Day Logo Challenge thirtydaylogochallenge brand design graphic design branding logo
    TripleWP | Thirty Day Logo Challenge logocore thirtydaylogochallenge typography design graphic design brand branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design

