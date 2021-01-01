Hire creative directors in Tampa, FL

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 124 creative directors in Tampa, FL available for hire

  • Logan Liffick

    Tampa, FL

    Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
    splt.js onepage webdesign clean minimal documentation neumorphic library npm javascript ui web design web
    Icon Collection branding ui web iconography vector design clean flat minimal illustration icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Corey Thomas

    Sarasota, Florida

    ReBrand Logo - Bruno Diaz logodesign streamer twitch logo design rebranding cartoon character cartoon comic batman superhero logo rebrand
    BoxyFresh - Logo rebranding logos southern retro illustration can boxyfresh streamer twitch brew beer can beer logo rebrand
    Mr Bada Bing - Logo rebranding 3d gangster mafia bullets logos logotype badabing logo design twitch streamer italian skull logo rebrand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Patrick Tuoti

    Tampa, Florida

    Pig Cleaver mascot identity shirt tee branding character pig barbecue graphic apparel design illustration
    Builder Melt identity shirt tee typography branding type graphic design apparel illustration
    Builder Grill grilling grill barbecue identity shirt tee branding skull type graphic design apparel illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Thomas Palumbo

    Tampa, FL

    Moon Child App moon phases moon mobile app design ux app ios ui
    Zazn Quote Screen mobile ux app ios ui quote design meditation zazn
    Greeni Moodboard branding brand identity moodboard green plant brand design brand ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Brian Hinton

    Saint Petersburg, Florida

    Icons timeline iteration website cocktail camping mic illustration vector figma icons icon
    Home iteration website figma illustration vector
    Icons Timeline design icons icon figma
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • David Kovalev ◒

    Sarasota, FL

    Earth Wallet Landing earth globe bank brand coins wallet btc blockchain crypto illustration ui web branding unfold logo design website landing
    Hyper website ui soft3d style glow 3d illustration bolt lighting bolt lighting logo hyper design web websites website brand branding design branding landing
    Luck Bike Brand agency branding agency unfold yellow redesign wheels rio brazil branding design branding logo pattern photos text spokes wheel clover lucky bike luck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ted Kulakevich

    Sarasota FL

    Logo Collection design vector branding abstract simple modern logochallenge logomark logofolio logo
    Outerlabs Branding logo design brandguidelines guidelines industrial simple modern brand branding
    Logomarks #5 design vector branding abstract logomark simple modern mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gilberto Reyes

    St Petersburg, FL

    BandWith Alt. Logo Design identity mark design creative brand modern minimal logo branding
    BandWith Logo Design flat minimal modern design market logotype mark symbol purple logo identity branding
    Solace Energy Logo Design logotype black yellow energy sun creative modern minimal logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Victor Korchuk

    Sarasota, FL

    CryptoSneaks™ Lightning McQueen Crocs 8-bit 8bit pixels pixel art pixel croc sneakers sneaks opensea nft crocs mcqueen cryptosneaks crypto
    Victor victor people simple clean illustration
    Criminal Hacker crime hacking basement computer grain simple clean illustration person people criminal hacker
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Rich Lim

    Palm Harbor, FL

    M for 36 Days of Type typeyeah typetopia typespire typegang typebytrade truegrit theletteringcontinues handmade grit goodtype distressed blackletter 36daysoftype
    C for 36 Days of Type typeyeah typetopia typespire typegang typebytrade truegrit theletteringcontinues handmade grit goodtype distressed blackletter 36daysoftype
    4 for 36 Days of Type typeyeah typetopia typespire typegang typebytrade truegrit theletteringcontinues handmade grit goodtype four distressed blackletter 36daysoftype
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lala Galindo

    St. Petersburg, FL

    Alyssa Carson Low Poly Illustration astronaut nasa artwork lowpolyart vector low polygon illustration illustrator low poly visual design mars
    Frida Kahlo Low Poly Illustration fridakahlo frida vector low polygon illustration illustrator visual low poly
    The Outsider Low Poly Illustration el coco the outsider vector illustration vector art vector low poly art low poly low polygon stephen king outsider illustration illustrator design art design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

