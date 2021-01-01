Hire UI & visual designers in Houston, TX

Viewing 11 out of 128 UI & visual designers in Houston, TX available for hire

  • Timothy Boros

    Timothy Boros

    Houston, TX

    I have joined Unfold graphic design hand lettering
    Moxos Logo branding design icon logo
    Node Music Interface interface app music app music ux design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Flowtuts

    Flowtuts

    Simulation

    Animated Heart 🤍💙💛❤️💜 motion design motion graphics after effects animation love valentinesday valentine day valentine heart animation heart 2danimation motion after effects dribbble gif flowtuts effects after design illustration animation
    Animated Twitch Emotes BTTV in After Effects gif effects after emotes emotes design animation after effects animated emotes bttv twitchemotes twitch animation 2d ae after effects motion animation motion graphics motion design
    COOL TEXT ANIMATION text text animation motiongraphics motion design gif after youtube motion after effects flowtuts effects design illustration animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tim Spencer

    Tim Spencer

    Houston

    Tattoo parlor tattoo neon sword jewels snake
    Smoking Moreno BBQ snake logo
    Coffee Shop characters coffee coffeeshop illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thomas Card

    Thomas Card

    Houston, TX

    Sea Creatures animal creature sun water sea ocean seahorse swordfish crab turtle dolphin orca whale
    Pin Seekers ocean water green island shark logitech golf
    Outside cabin clouds mountain beach moon wave ocean nature landscape
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Vando Sanchez

    Vando Sanchez

    Houston, TX

    Houston Dynamo Rebrand soccer branding badge mls logo identity rebrand dynamo houston
    Houston Dynamo Rebrand football soccer branding rebrand identity logo badge mls dynamo texas houston
    QTS manufacturing industrial design branding brand identity logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Md Nabil Ahsan

    Md Nabil Ahsan

    Houston, TX

    Fashion Model Portfolio Website photoshoot photography portfolio site figma portfolio design website modeling fashion fashion model model
    Car Dealership Website Footer mobile design mobile website footer dealership car website landing page design uiux ux ui figmadesign figma design footer design footer
    Fstoppers 404 Error Page trending photography landing page design web design website ui figmadesign designs uiux ux figma 404 error page 404 page 404 design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Michelle Ferrell

    Michelle Ferrell

    Houston

    Juneteenth 2020 vector minimal visual design design black history celebration freedom day juneteenth
    Harriet Tubman Facts history ui visual design gradients typogaphy quotes harriet tubman
    COVID-19 // SARS-COV-2 PSA minimal ui psa coronavirus gradient design visual design sars-cov-2 covid-19 pandemic
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Esther Lee

    Esther Lee

    Houston, TX

    Coucou Website Design: About Page minimal clean mobile design web design about page visual design ux ui website design ui design ecommerce typography branding ui web design
    Coucou Website Design: Home Page user interface design web branding typography ecommerce website concept ui ux marketing website e-commerce design clean minimal home page web design visual design ui design
    Purpose Photography Logo ux ui symbol mark logotype logodesign logo identity design clean branding brand
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • John Boran Jr.

    John Boran Jr.

    Houston, TX

    Ghost War Type bold font typogaphy graveyard
    Animals as Leaders - Animals as Leaders LP animals as leaders rock djent jazz cover reid miles blue note lp
    Lenticular Printing Test 1 animation 2d print motion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gwendolyn Mumford

    Gwendolyn Mumford

    Houston, Texas

    Mental health break
    HYPERG merchandise merchandise illustration graphic design
    Health Advisory Mockup translation layout graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Esther

    Esther

    Houston, TX

    Daily UI #100 website design redesign redesign concept landing design landing page design landingpage landing page daily ui 100 daily ui challenge
    Daily UI #099 category category page ui design mobile app design fashion app ecommerce navigation design navigation menu hamburger menu menu categories categories daily ui 099 daily ui challenge
    Daily UI #098 advertising advertise popup website design ui design food and drink advert advertisement daily ui 098 daily ui challenge
    • UX Design / Research

