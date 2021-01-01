UI & Visual Designers in Denmark for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Denmark on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Toms Stals 🖍️
Copenhagen, Denmark • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Reepay
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Copenhagen School of Design and Technology
B.A. - Digital Concept Development
2018
Skills
- branding and logo design
- elementor
- icon design
- procreate
- product illustration
- spot illustration
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- web design
- wordpress
Martyna Szczegielniak
Aarhus, Denmark • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Graphic designer & Illustrator @ Floww Studio
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- design for print
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- portraits
- poster design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- visual design
- web design
Róbert TomanPro
Copenhagen, Denmark
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- digital design
- lettering
- type design
- typography
- ui
- web design