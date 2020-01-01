Hire designers in Denmark

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Justina Leisyte

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Community teamwork connection blog salck team remote community character magazine editorial people illustration
    Illustration for Slack blog teamwork newspaper blog slack editorial people character illustration
    Winter Animals winter is coming fox pattern christmas winter editorial fashion illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Martyna Szczegielniak

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Creative business.2 branding business girl sport coffee yoga character denmark aarhus illustrator illustration
    Creative business painters business denmark aarhus hobby knitting painter artist design illustration
    Survival kit patience health corona stayhome hope gratitude denmark aarhus lettering illustrator mental survival covid19
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Toms Stals 🖍️

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Night Owl Security Business Mascot Logo dusk night security logo owl vector logo personal logo character design cartoon business logo character mascot design
    Pre Made Professional Gardener Mascot Logo (unused) vectors handyman landscape cutting leaf garden cartoon business logo private logo vector
    Chess Castle Pre Made Logo (unused) king queen rook tower medieval logo castle netflix show check n mate queens gambit chess chess piece
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Benjamin Lipsø

    Denmark, Helsingør

    Dandelion Cardinal (CD PROJEKT RED) gaming badge vector pin illustration the witcher witcher video game medieval funny cute bird cardinal dandelion cd projekt red
    Samurai Revolution Wordmark badge gaming illustration revolutionary serif medieval branding and identity branding twitch streamer esports esport age of empires wordmark logomark text mascot logo revolution saumrai
    SamuraiRevolution mascot logo design mascot design esport mascot age of empires mascot logo sportslogo sports badge logo gaming illustration esport mascot japanese sword katana american flag revolution samurai
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Róbert Toman

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Porsche™ 917—PA Spyder Landing Page Mobile website design webdesign swiss typeface design branding ux animation ui black typography
    Page Load Animation Concept ui design webdesign motion design animation uiux front page landing page layout porsche swiss typography
    Folio ©2020, Florence Case Study Snippet mobile ui digital design mobile typeface design typeface design branding ux ui black typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Beto Garza "Helbetico"

    Aarhus, Denmark

    ken animation (idle) games red ken chibi pixel cute pixelart street fighter 2
    Street Fighter 2 Pixel Art helbetico cute chibi pixel street fighter 2 capcom games
    ADCB - Icons and Super Icons uae red bank icon set icon design iconography super icon icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bertil Boisen

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Like-minded travelers recommendation review accommodation booking hotel booking nomad work hotel search filter map expedia airbnb trip orange app ux ui vacation travel
    Control Your Home design smart home automation app ui ux clean minimalistic control light heat aircon
    Thermostat Smart Home App design smart home automation app ui ux clean minimalistic control light heat aircon
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Siddharth Ahuja

    Copenhagen

    AR Animations⁠—Tutorial tech futuristic future technology glass google vr ar prototype apple reality augmented oculus earth
    Portfolio - Siddharth Ahuja projects minimal clean white design responsive ux ui web portfolio
    moooodify - Sort your music by any mood tracks organizer organize sort mood songs playlist music spotify website ux product design product ui design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Frederick Jan Andersen

    Denmark

    Landing page for a digital robot hub logos globe articles marketplace robot robotics
    My portfolio personal case study web design cases portfolio
    Danish Company Sports Association rebrand association sport redesign
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Oliver Odgaard

    Denmark

    Creator Workspace illustration design 3dart 2021 trend clean website ui landing 3d
    Creator Workspace Landing Page 💻 design 3dart 2021 trend clean website ui landing 3d
    Todo list App - Landing 2021 trend website ui landing todo app gradient color clean landingpage 3d todolist todo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jesper Hansen

    Copenhagen

    404 illustration saas website ui illustration line not found science fiction space ufo empty error 404
    Net Promoter Score float fly speaker ambassador hero net promoter score nps line illustration friendly sass
    Upload Profile Picture pose weight selfie strong minimal line illustration friendly sass persona avatar profile
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

