Customize your iOS 14 home screen with these trendy icon sets

Have you explored Apple iOS 14’s highly customizable features yet? Even if you haven’t, you’ve probably noticed the emerging trend in which iPhone users make over their home screens using custom widgets and icons that reflect their personal style.
Recently on Dribbble, we’re not surprised to see this trend has inspired designers to create their very own set of beautiful iOS themes. Today, we’ve rounded up a few of these unique app icon sets designed in all kinds of different styles that you can download for purchase.
Give your home screen a clean & minimal aesthetic, or make it pop with some awesome 3D icons. If you’re a sucker for soft UI, we’ve got some neumorphic icon sets in here too. Find your ideal aesthetic and enjoy your home screen’s new look and feel! ■
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | Free pack
by Maciej Nowak
Hello 👋! New update from Clayio project. Finally I come up with some free time to prepare free pack of some of our icons. Feel free to download this pack and use it everywhere you like but recommended place is on you iOS mobile homescreen. Proper pa...
Autumn — iOS 14 icons
by geometrieva
Some crispy autumn iOS icons. Only for the bravest of all who are tired of instantly recognizing all apps on the homescreen and are ready for a fun adventure of hide n seek, prefaced by a sanity-crushing exercise of never ending shortcut creation until ...
iOS 14 Icons and Widget Pack
by Anna Novikova for UI8
iOS 14 App Icon and Widget Pack include 2 different styles – Neon and Cartoon. All 100% vector and all colors editable in just a few clicks with the perfect organization in both Figma and Sketch 🙌 Available exclusively at UI8 Our Marketplace | IG | F...
Wavy — iOS 14 icons
by geometrieva
Some wavy iOS icons, latest in the series of useless but pretty homescreen icons. Only for the designer souls out there who would sacrifice usability for aesthetics. gum.com/wavy-icons
Ambient App Icon Set for iOS/iPadOS 14
by Cédric Moore
Hi everybody! I baked up a creative app icon pack that will level up your iPhone's or iPad's iOS 14 home screen! 120 bright & stylish icons, mixed with an ambient style will let you customize your home screen in a totally new way. 8 background image...
3D Icons for iOS 14 devices 🤙
by Alexander Shatov
👉Buy now 👈 --- Love the new 3D-styled icons of MacOS Big Sur? Now you can have them on your iOS devices 😏 I created this beautiful set of 3D custom-designed app icons, perfect for your iPhone or iPad on iOS 14. Including system, social & entert...
iOSCK: iOS 14 Customization Kit
by Alexey Kolpikov ✌︎
New #OS14 Customization Kit just released! Check out new release of iOSCK 1.1. Totally 148 icons in 2 weights, 4 themes and 5 categories. Figma (.fig) source file included! Get now!
Glossy icons for iOS14
by Nick Ohmy
I present to you my side project. Glossy icons for iOS14 :) With these icons, you can make a beautiful layout in iOS14. The set contains the most popular applications from the Russian App Store 🇷🇺 https://glossyicons.com/ Feel free to ask any question...
Retro icons home screen ios 14
by Ruxandra Nastase
Missing the groovy old vibes? With this retro icon bundle, you can transport your home screen back to the 80s! You can download it in the attached link :)
Introducing OS Icons!
by Dennis Cortés
Excited to launch OS Icons today! 📱 A minimal and sleek iOS 14 icon set with 4 color themes, 100+ icons with variants to mix and match, free wallpapers, and lifetime updates as requests come in 🎉 Snag them at https://osicons.com → Support the launch ...
Air Max 90 Icon Pack
by Jeremy Booth
A colorful and vibrant Air Max 90 icon pack, perfect for iOS 14. Also Includes a black wallpaper and a shoe box widget. Purchase and get lifetime access to all future icon additions and updates. Future updates will be sent to your email with a link to d...
New Caramel 3D icons for iPhone 🔥
by Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Wanna more icons? Catch them 🔥 Caramel icons have one way to win your heart and to modify your home screen design. 3D style ❤️They were carefully prepared with rich colors and catchy textures ✨ There are 90 icons in 3D style and basic backgrounds ...
Vinyl Records Icon Pack
by Jeremy Booth
Bring your love for collecting records to your phone with this Vinyl Record icon pack, perfect for iOS 14. Includes 75+ shoe icons, 3 widgets, and a black wallpaper. Purchase and get lifetime access to all future icon additions and updates. Future upda...
Custom iOS14 Neumorphic Icons
by Samson Vowles🕺
Here's a tutorial on how to give your iPhone home screen a custom aesthetic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Oi_HUcwct4 I've also released a set of icons you can use to do so.
iOS 14 icons — home screen vector pack
by Myicons✨
Myicons✨— iOS 14 home screen vector line icons pack 160 Premium high-quality line icons pack made for iOS 14. Customize your iPhone’s home screen with 160 App vector line icons https://myicons.co/ios-14-home-screen-icons-pack 💫 Free update every mont...
Softicons | iOS apps skin
by Alexander Plyuto 🎲
Hi 👋. Sometimes I want to take my mind off the basis of the work and do something a little bit from another field. In the last few weeks, a lot of icon sets for iOS have started to appear... and I too succumbed to this trend and made my own icons. I e...
iOS 14 Icons Kit - Light Theme
by Pixsellz
iOS 14 Icons Kit High-Quality Pixel Perfect Icons in One Big Pack. Get the Icons --- Design Goods for Sketch & Figma Unlock access to carefully crafted goods for designing interfaces. Learn more
80 Free iOS 14 Icons
by Krafted for Krafted
One of our designers is an Apple fanboy and created this cool set of iOS14 icons. You can download them for free, no catch: https://flat-icons.com/downloads/free-ios-14-icon-set/
iOS 14 Rainbow Gradient Icon Pack
by Lisa Jacobs
Did you know iOS 14 allows you to customize your UI? Neither did I, untill a few weeks ago. The shortcuts app allows you to add custom icons to your apps, and customize your home screen! I've been working on this icon pack for a while, to revamp your i...
Get Ready for Halloween!
by Ivan Mesaros
Get your iOS 14 device ready for Halloween! I've just released Hand-drawn Icon Set with 100 Awesome Icons in 5 colorways. Check it out at my website for guide to setting them on your iDevice.
Pokemon iOS App Icons [FREE DOWNLOAD]
by Clint Hess
As promised, I have packaged my recent PokéOS app icon set into a downloadable zip file—and did I mention it's FREE?! I've also included a few, custom wallpapers that pair nicely with the set. Please enjoy any and all of these reimagined apps and feel...
