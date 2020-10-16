Customize your iOS 14 home screen with these trendy icon sets

Have you explored Apple iOS 14’s highly customizable features yet? Even if you haven’t, you’ve probably noticed the emerging trend in which iPhone users make over their home screens using custom widgets and icons that reflect their personal style.

Recently on Dribbble, we’re not surprised to see this trend has inspired designers to create their very own set of beautiful iOS themes. Today, we’ve rounded up a few of these unique app icon sets designed in all kinds of different styles that you can download for purchase.

Give your home screen a clean & minimal aesthetic, or make it pop with some awesome 3D icons. If you’re a sucker for soft UI, we’ve got some neumorphic icon sets in here too. Find your ideal aesthetic and enjoy your home screen’s new look and feel! ■

