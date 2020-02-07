Download 10 beautiful desktop wallpapers designed by Dribbblers

Is your desktop itching for a visual refresh? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a handful of Shots offering up beautiful desktop wallpaper downloads created by Dribbble designers themselves. To download your favorite screensavers, click on the given Shot and find the attached file inside!
Can’t get enough design freebies? Make sure you check out our roundup of free mobile wallpapers to freshen up your phone’s background!
