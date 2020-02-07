Download 10 beautiful desktop wallpapers designed by Dribbblers

close
Art by Jenn

by Renee Fleck in Community
Feb 7, 2020

Is your desktop itching for a visual refresh? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a handful of Shots offering up beautiful desktop wallpaper downloads created by Dribbble designers themselves. To download your favorite screensavers, click on the given Shot and find the attached file inside!

Can’t get enough design freebies? Make sure you check out our roundup of free mobile wallpapers to freshen up your phone’s background!

0003 illustration wallpaper vibrant mural poster minimal colorful colors forms art neon vector pattern modernism geometric free freebie background artwork abstract

0003

by Normform

Colorful abstract artwork made with basic geometrical figures and neon colors. Horizontal composition. The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0003

Tropical Escape Wallpaper background nature mountains birds plants island beach illustration tropical sunrise landscape

Tropical Escape Wallpaper

by Louis Coyle

🎷 If you like Pina Coladas... 🎷 I made this whole thing in Figma, who even needs illustrator anymore! 4k ultrawide wallpaper: https://dribbble.com/shots/10094240-Tropical-Escape-Wallpaper/attachments/18706?mode=download

Insomnia Wallpapers design html css motion insomnia wallpapers wallpaper

Insomnia Wallpapers

by Dennys Hess

From my past motion work I created these stills and I am happy that I can finally share them. https://dribbble.com/shots/14447577-Insomnia

Wallpaper – Have Fun. colorful colors blog wallpaper fun

Wallpaper – Have Fun.

by Chris Hendrixson

A wallpaper I made to go along with a blog post I wrote about why we chose "fun" as a core value at Astronomer and how it could be one of the most decisions we ever make as a company. Read the post here: https://www.astronomer.io/blog/why-we-chose-fun-a...

Wallpaper uixNinja adobe illustrator image ai picture wallpaper vector design branding illustration

Wallpaper uixNinja

by uixNinja

and one more Easter eggs from https://uixninja.com/ I was in the mood to make a j mix for this work, so you can also hear it not only on YouTube, also listen here at Soundcoud Watch at YouTube More at Instagram

Simulation moon sun tree wallpaper shadow visual design product design 3d minimal abstract

Simulation

by Josh Warren

Some abstract things happening over here. Attached an iPhone wallpaper if you're interested.

plant friends crystal flower background line art wallpaper flora plants illustration

plant friends

by Chelsea LaSalle

because everything is blooming and i love plants 🌱 iPhone wallpaper attached 🌱

Big Trystram 02 wallpaper nyc newyork skyline gradient photoshop landscape vector retro color futur neon city illustration

Big Trystram 02

by RomainTrystram

Hello, I did this few days ago. I attached a wallpaper version too. Thank you

Happy Lady Day phone wallpaper desktop wallpaper international womens day womens day feminist dress hand hair human girls women vector design illustration

Happy Lady Day

by Allie Mounce

Behind every woman is another woman who paved the way. Happy International Women's Day to all the funny, inspiring, strong, supportive and badass women in all of our lives. Desktop and phone wallpapers attached to femme up your day ♀️

Eggs Across the Universe design illustration stars wallpaper tokyo イラスト procreate universe eggs breakfast 卵

Eggs Across the Universe

by Jenn

🚀🚀🚀🚀

Lighthouse in low poly world low poly 3d lowpoly cinema4d render c4d industrial scene poster fantasy shapes experiments illustration iphone wallpaper free freebie lighthouse see water iphone4 iphone5 retina cinema 4d

Lighthouse in low poly world

by Andrus Valulis for Andrus Valulis

A little bit updated version of my morning upload of low poly lighthouse wallpaper. I hope you will like it :)

[Free Wallpaper] Awesome Mix Vol. 1 guardians galaxy marvel mixtape tape 80 audio music wood wallpaper free cassette

[Free Wallpaper] Awesome Mix Vol. 1

by Gustavo Zambelli for Aerolab

Awesome movie, awesome music, awesome everything! And a free wallpaper it's awesome too :D

Desktop Wallpaper graphic sun moon freebie art desert landscape vector design illustration wallpaper free

Desktop Wallpaper

by Maria Shanina

Last one, I promise :) Grab it here

